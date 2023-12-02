The coach of the Mexican team, Jaime Lozano, gave an interview to the newspaper AS in which he spoke about the absences of Javier Chicharito Hernández and Alexis Vega on the squad lists: “Whoever has the illusion of truly being there and representing to his country as it deserves, its doors are open”
Jaime Lozano’s era is turbulent, difficult to predict. It is true that around the Mexican team it seems that they lost ground after the draw against Germany in a friendly at the beginning of the Nagelsmann era, since this was the best result since the failure in the World Cup for the Tri. However, on the most recent FIFA date in the pair of duels against Honduras, a sharp blow of reality came to the Tri table, as there was too much battle and the failure, with the dismissal of the coach included, was nothing short of being signed. .
There is still much to improve for this national team, who once again leave more doubts than certainties within the field. Jaime begins to define a constant list of players within his plans, evaluating names, it would not be crazy to conclude that of the 26 call-ups, the coach already has at least 20 defined places. That being the case, there are few spaces to compete for, although Lozano does not close the door to anyone, Alexis Vega and Javier Hernández included.
In an interview for the newspaper ACE, Lozano stated that both Javier and Vega do not present any type of veto and are eligible for El Tri in the future. Although, the coach also reaffirmed that his presence right now seems distant, since none of them have filming to at least be considered as an option. ‘Chicharito’ is experiencing a complex knee injury that has him unable to play, while Alexis does not have the best present in Chivas. Another factor that works against them would be their direct competition in Lozano’s squad, since Hernández would arrive behind Giménez, Martín, Jiménez and Guillermo Martínez himself, while Vega starts behind Lozano, Pineda and Huerta.
