OPEN DOOR!👀🤝

Alexis Vega and Javier Hernández have the door open in the Mexican National Team.👀🇲🇽

In an interview with the newspaper AS ‘Jimmy’ commented on the situation of both players, stating that whoever has the illusion of being there has the door open.🎙️ pic.twitter.com/9QWLKKKi8i

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) December 1, 2023