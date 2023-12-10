Chivas is in times of change, failure has not gone down well within the club, which is why, once Paunovic’s continuity as the club’s coach has been confirmed, the board of directors of the Verde Valle team, hand in hand with the Serbian coach, They are already moving to define in the first instance the exits, that is, the pieces that no longer go hand in hand with what the coach wants, to later direct the signings.
One of the inevitable changes that is already brewing will be in the center of the attack, the club has Ricardo Marín as the starter, in addition to the return of Macías, although it is not known if he will return in a positive or negative sporting state, being Thus, the coach wants a ‘9’ that provides many more certainties, which is why, in addition to negotiating the purchase of Guillermo Martínez, the board would have already put a formal offer on the table for Javier Hernández.
Although the formal figures are unknown, Fernando Esquivel confirms that the Chivas board has already made Javier an offer to complete his return to the club more than ten years after his departure for Manchester United. Fernando Hierro is clear about it, while he negotiates with Puebla the purchase of Martínez, he has the goal of working on the possible return of ‘chicharito’, this does not mean that both players can arrive, the goal is not to waste time and have soon secured either.
With Hernández, Guadalajara would have to offer him the best salary on the team, since he comes from receiving income of more than 6 million dollars per year at the Galaxy, but he would arrive for free. In the case of Martínez, surely his salary would be much more accessible, the issue is complicated by the price that Puebla can establish for its star.
