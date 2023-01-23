A disturbing publication slipped into a second-hand buying and selling forum in Ceuta in September 2021. In one of the photos that accompanies it, you can barely make out a man against the light touching the ankle of a young man. In the text, a user says he is speaking through the mouth of a mother from Castillejos (Morocco) who denounces that her child under guardianship in the city is being touched in an “ugly way” by Javier Guerrero, a renowned doctor and Minister of Health until January of that same year. . Few in the city believed that accusation, due to its inconsistency —it ended up being erased— and, above all, the good reputation that still held the head of the digestive service at the University Hospital.

One year and four months after that, already in the autonomous city —of 84,800 inhabitants— only a few continue to close ranks around Guerrero, who on January 13 ended up in provisional prison without bail for alleged sexual abuse of immigrant minors under guardianship in the centers for minors in Ceuta. “He is a man that everyone knows here, very affable, but the darkest side of each one is only known by one,” explains a man from Ceuta close to the investigation, carried out by the Civil Guard and the Office of the Prosecutor for Minors.

The Investigating Court 3 of Ceuta sent him to prison after the Civil Guard arrested him two days earlier at his home. Guerrero himself reported this in a tweet supposedly written by him in which he said he was being arrested in front of his wife and his daughters, while shooting at an alleged political conspiracy to destroy him. However, in the more than six months of investigation, the Civil Guard has not found an attempt by the PP or the PSOE to damage the prestige of Guerrero. But they have found indications of possible “sexual assaults” on minors under guardianship. These occurred in the form of touching, without violence, intimidation or penetration, points out another judicial source. The autonomous city will be presented as a private prosecution to defend the interest of minors.

Guerrero came into contact with minors under the care of resources such as the La Esperanza center, after the massive arrival of migrants from Morocco in May 2021. By then, he had already had to resign as Minister of Health, in January of that year, for receiving the covid-19 vaccine in breach of the protocol of the Ministry of Health. But his prestige as a close professional dedicated to his patients was still almost immaculate, so he offered to care for the young newcomers at a time when care services were overwhelmed. But, as the months passed, the professionals in the juvenile centers began to get suspicious.

“You are told [a Guerrero] on different occasions that he must comply with the protocol for visits to minors and when he saw that he did not comply with it, it was decided that this collaboration was no longer necessary”, explained Alberto Gaitán, current Minister of Health and spokesman for the Government of Ceuta, in an appearance after the arrest of the doctor. In fact, the city even went so far as to prohibit Guerrero from entering juvenile centers in January of last year, but the officials realized that he continued to have contact with them outside the centers, so they ended up informing the Prosecutor’s Office. what was happening last March. Shortly after, the Health Care manager of the Territorial Directorate of Ingesa – the entity under the Ministry of Health that manages the health service in Ceuta – also prohibited the specialist from continuing to see minors without authorization and from giving them gifts.

Guerrero’s behavior began to create a stream of headlines in The Ceuta Lighthouse —the medium that has narrated the problems with the doctor from the beginning. The newspaper talks about cell phones given to young people, dealings with former guardians who went to the peninsula, and even how the person being investigated was even paying a pension to a young man for months. The suspicions coincided in time with the political aspirations of the doctor, who in May 2022 decided to create a new political party, Ceuta Avanza, with 24 other former PP militants. With her, he intended to return to the Assembly to which he arrived in 2015 and from which he left through the back door due to his mess with the vaccine.

Ceuta Avanza now prefers to remain silent “at the request of Javier and his family.” His lawyer does not answer questions from EL PAÍS either. The secrecy contrasts with the noise that populates the social networks of Guerrero himself and the support profile he has on Facebook —with more than 800 followers— in which they talk about plots and conspiracies by the PSOE, the PP and even the Civil Guard to incriminate him. . It is the same argument that he himself used to defend himself against the first accusations, before ending up in custody. “They were crazy steps, it was surprising that he did not give a normal explanation. From the beginning, he was a victim of all the powers that be that were out to annihilate him, ”explains a local journalist who requested anonymity.

More than a week after ending up in provisional prison, the social climate is very different from that of that first impact of his arrest. Judicial sources explain that the investigation continues, although under a secret that for now has prevented knowing how many are the alleged victims of the doctor. Meanwhile, Ceuta has already assumed for the most part that its famous doctor Guerrero will have to render an account before the Justice about what the nature of his relationship with those boys under guardianship was like. “Around here the bandage has been falling little by little,” says the same journalist.