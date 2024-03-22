Who is hitting above .300 as he says? President López Obrador and we would add that he's in the big leaguesis he Secretary of Economy of Sinaloa, Javier Gaxiola Coppeljust arrived from Japan from a work mission to attract investment and is already preparing a trip to Texas to open the market.

Recently attended the event of “100 signatures, Meetup, Let's Talk About Mexico of the Future” organized by EL DEBATE, at all times he was seen near the Governor Rubén Rocha and accompanied him at the table with the host and executive president of this publishing house Luis Javier Salido.

Javier Gaxiola He demonstrated that the commitment to move forward with the economic issue of Sinaloa and accompany Governor Rocha in his government comes first. We say this because he did not participate and was not even excited about seeking a candidacy or participating in the electoral process. He sent a good message of congruence.

Politically, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, as a good baseball player, showed great timing when hitting, in addition to having commitment and discipline. Surely he is highly valued on the third floor, it is one of the profiles occupied by the Chief Executive.

In the economic matter where he has responsibility, Gaxiola Coppel We have information that, until this month of March, the government headed by Rubén Rocha has reached the lowest unemployment rates in history, currently they are 2.3 percent below the national average.

In the month of February, Sinaloa was the leader in job growth in Mexico with a monthly employment growth rate of 2.5 percent, placing it in the number 1 position nationally. This comes from the most recent report from the Mexican Social Security Institute.

By the way, compared to January, it exceeded the national rate, which was 0.7 percent, while in February in Sinaloa 15,179 new jobs were created compared to the previous month, thus placing it in third place in national level in job creation.

According to official figures, in total Sinaloa added 626,138 formal jobs in February, thus establishing the highest number of formal employment in its history. While, in terms of annual comparison, the state generated 15,264 new jobs, with the agriculture, livestock and fishing sector, adding 4,916, commerce 4,132 and services 6,801.

The numbers that Secretary Javier Gaxiola has are those of a starting player and Governor Rubén Rocha is surely very happy with the good news and performance, so the Economy will be another of the generators of good results for his administration, very attentive.

