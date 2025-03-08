03/08/2025



Updated at 1:32 p.m.





The Andalusian Remo Gala has celebrated its eleventh edition. With the CEU Fernando III University of Bormujos (Seville) As a scenario, the Andalusian Federation has recognized its most outstanding representatives of last season in an act that has had assistance, among other authorities and together with the president of the FAR, Fernando Briones, of the president of the Spanish Federation of Remo, Miguel Ángel Millán; the General Director of Sports Events and Facilities of the Junta de Andalucía; Gorka Lerchundi; the general director of sport systems and values, Mariola Rus; and the Delegate of Sports and Health Promotion of the City of Seville, Silvia Pozo.

Among the protagonists of last exercise, and in addition to recognizing as a club of the year the Reminense club, the Olympic diplomas in the Paris Games Javier García and Jaime Canalejo (Seville Yacht Club), and the Paralympic Daniel Díaz (Guadalquivir Remo Club 86)ninth in the gala event, they received the rowers award of the year. And in the female category they did the Paralympic Timonela Leonor García (Seville Yacht Club) and the International Olivia del Castillo and Rocío Laó (Seville Yacht Club)thirds in the pre -Olympic play.

Among the promises, the prize went to the bronze medalists in the Júnior World Cup in Canada Ramón Palomino, Rafael Gómez (Royal Circle of Labradores) and Esther Fuerte (Remuelse Club). And as a technician of the year he was distinguished Pablo Garrido (San Jerónimo Rowing Club), present with the Spanish pre -Olympic team in the Paris Games, while the public company for tourism management and the sport of Andalusia collected the prize in the sponsor section.

Recognition to Jorge Aguiar, Bapi

For his part, the former film and president of the Andalusian Remo Federation Jorge Aguiar, popularly known as ‘Bapi’, received the Viva del Remo Award. As for the special mentions, the XI Gala de la FAR wanted to reward the Municipal Sports Institute of the City of Seville already Manuel Campuzanodirector of the Alamillo Park, for its help to the Andalusian Remus. The Uruguayan rush of the Seville Yacht Club were also awarded Bruno Cetraro and the physiotherapist of the Spanish team Thomas Jury Because of his presence in the Olympic Games in Paris, as well as the bronze medalists in the European Sub 23 Bruno Eder, Juan Kaulani Martínez, Hugo Díaz and Iker Castiñeira (Royal circle of labradors).









Finally, all the finalist Andalusian rowers (positions 1 to 6) also collected special mentions in international, European or world championships with the Spanish team. A total of 29 athletes Coming from the Royal Circle of Labradores, Real Club Mediterráneo de Málaga, CR Guadalquivir 86, Club de reminense, Seville Yacht Club, Sea Club The Line and Club Free Tiempo El Ejido.