Sombra, the Murcia European Fantastic Film Festival, started its tenth edition yesterday with its pertinent inauguration. Javier García Caballero (Murcia, 1969), its director, acknowledges that they are experiencing with great joy what is “the largest edition of the festival” as it has a greater capacity than in 2020, double the programming (42 films), foreign guests and an “infinitely more relaxed” atmosphere as there are fewer restrictions than in the last call. Among the activities offered on its tenth anniversary, he highlights the visit of Lone Fleming, the screening of ‘Iron Sky II’ with the presence of its director –Timo Vuorensola– and the closing gala as his favorites. «Lone Fleming is an absolute myth and is 72 years old. Thanks to the vaccine, he can be here ”, he celebrates.

The Danish actress was in Murcia this Friday for the inauguration. The second of the strong points is the screening of the film ‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’ (2019) which will be attended by its director, the Finnish Timo Vuorensola. It will be on June 11 and after the exhibition, the filmmaker will answer questions from the public. Finally, the closing of the festival with the awards ceremony stands out. «This year we have a quadraphonic rock show with Los Amigos de los Animales», a group that will play live the soundtrack of ‘Nosferatu’, a 1922 film, while it is being screened. “There is going to be a sound system never seen in Murcia, at least I have not seen it, with sound in the four corners of the room to offer an enveloping sensation.” Sombra has become a pilgrimage center for lovers of this genre of cinema. However, achieving this recognition has gone a long way.

“It’s from the city”



García acknowledges that the first years were very difficult because he and his partner discovered that “not everything was a matter of drive.” They have had many problems just to survive but he is proud that today he is recognized internationally. “The other day the director of ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ – Jack Sholder – called me and I had to tell him that this year it was no longer possible,” although the door has been left open for the next edition. The director of the Murcia European Fantastic Film Festival assures that this event will continue in the coming years. “I am preparing the structure so that someone can continue even if I leave it because it belongs to the city, the Autonomous Community and the artists,” he clarifies, convinced that Sombra will survive everything that has to survive. “We have been in permanent upheaval since we inaugurated it with the economic crisis.” It has lived through moments of social, political, economic instability and, now, a pandemic, but it has survived thanks to private and public aid. “We have come a long way, the limit is yet to be discovered.”