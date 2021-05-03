Javier Fuentes-Leon (Contracorriente, The disappeared elephant and soon The best families), from a very young age embraced medicine, cinema and music, at the same time, although it is the seventh art where he has been most recognized.

This week, the filmmaker surprised by making his debut as a musician and singer with ‘Awful’, his first single from the album Altivo Way. “Music has been a passion more on the same level as cinema. What happens is that, of course, I have been delayed in getting to art in a certain way.

I studied medicine in Peru, in the Cayetano Heredia, I graduated as a doctor when I had already made the decision to go to study cinema and I focused a lot on that. Fortunately, I have been able to do everything I wanted, ”says Fuentes-León, who has worked on productions for Netflix such as the first season of ‘Wild District’.

“I have felt very good, but the music was always there. I remember that when I graduated, I worked on a series for Telemundo and with my first salary and my first savings I bought a guitar with which I started, in a somewhat self-taught way, to look for songs that I liked, to see what the notes were like ”.

Left Avenue Joiners (anagram of his name) is the name of his group where he has joined Manolo Barrios (Mar de Copas) and Rafo Arbulú (Grammy winner), who have advised him not to learn music. “I am discovering sounds with the guitar that are not necessarily typical chords. They have told me: ‘You better not learn, because your songs have things like unexpected’ “.

Fuentes-León assures that since 2003 he has been composing songs, which would easily allow him to publish up to five albums. In addition to his recent film The Best Families (premiered at festivals in South Korea and Miami), he hopes to present a rock musical. “I am interested in mixing cinema or theater with music. A project with the story of a romance between a left-handed and a right-handed man, a bit like Romeo and Juliet, although not so tragic. I’m going to grab onto a topic like discrimination to talk about many topics. It is an ambitious project, obviously I have to see if I do it in theater or cinema, where I am going to mix my two passions ”.

The best families

While ‘Awful’ is heard on the various platforms, he hopes to release a single per month and if possible with its respective video clip. “The idea is to be able to maintain ourselves through networks, which is the way people listen to music today. Unfortunately on the radio they do not support Peruvian rock, which is a great shame. And since I live between Peru and Los Angeles, I am interested in him hitting here, and hopefully he tries to reach audiences around the world, and for that the networks are vital ”.

Regarding his film Best Families, he pointed out that he is interested in seeing it in Peru. “Because it is a satire where the focus is on our prejudices, divisions, classism, racism and homophobia, but through humor. So, I think it is a social film, where many things are questioned, but without putting someone as the villain, but trying to show humanity through a comedy. I’m very curious how people are going to react to the film, especially in the moments that we are living. Unfortunately the cinemas are closed and there is not much light that they will open anytime soon. Hopefully things can improve something, but let’s see how it goes. Obviously there is the possibility that we sell the film to Netflix or Amazon, but I would love to see it on the big screen in Peru first ”.

