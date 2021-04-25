On Friday, April 23, the acclaimed Peruvian director Javier Fuentes-León revealed his facet as a singer with the premiere of “AWFUL”, First single from his album Haughty Way.

“It has always been a very big dream for me to be part of a band, so in 1998 I bought an acoustic guitar with my first salary as a screenwriter (…) I learned to play by myself and write songs,” said Javier Fuentes-León through a statement.

He also explains that, due to the success of his film projects, which include Contracorriente (2010) and The Disappeared Elephant (2014), his musical dreams were displaced.

Now, the 54-year-old filmmaker presents his band Left Avenue Joiners (aka LA Joi) in style, made up of important Peruvian musicians such as Jorge Alayo (drummer from La Sarita), César Zamalloa (bassist of Mar de copas), Alfredo Sillau (original guitarist of The I don’t know who and the I don’t know how many), Carlos Galiano (guitarist of The chabelos), Octavio Barrios (guitarist of The thirteen ballads) and Paul Francis (American musician)

Regarding the promotional single “AWFUL”, he explained that it is a song “that talks about the feelings of love / hate for Los Angeles that most filmmakers / musicians / artists have who move to that city seeking to fulfill their dreams” .

