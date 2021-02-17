It is known that a professional tennis player, to have a high performance, must have certain habits, certain customs in their training sessions. As also in tournaments, generating game patterns that allow you to establish a way of competing and playing in which you identify yourself. Finding that identity is a challenge because you must also have the great ability to automate executions, outline plays, establish those habits that help improve performance.

But, on the other hand, it must generate a mental plasticity to implement the constant changes. And those changes occur technically, in training sessions by constantly adjusting one stroke and perfecting another. As in a game, plans must also be changed. The tactic used may be insufficient and may require some adjustment or modification.

To all this, since living in the pandemic you must add the adaptation to compete in a reality that forces you to meet new and multiple requirements to travel and play. Affidavits, forms, medical insurance certificates, letters from the ATP and WTA that certify that they are professional players and that they can enter a country, have PCR with negative results prior to a trip and a tournament. There are also the isolations to which they are temporarily forced every time they arrive at a tournament and that, when it is about to start, in the days before, the famous bubble appears that forces them to comply with other protocols. That generates new habits and multiple procedures. And there is a certain complexity product of all these circumstances and vicissitudes.

Novak Djokovic celebrates (as if there were an audience) in the empty stadium. Photo DPA.

Unfortunately, all this generates a very, very large increase in stress for a tennis player and, at the same time, traveling also generates uncertainty. The player is suddenly afraid of being stranded in a tournament as can happen to many and recently to some in the Australian Open classification, that when the tournament was about to start some were still locked up and isolated because they had tested positive. Almost forgotten because the lights had obviously pointed the other way.

The tennis player lives off results. And precisely to have results you need to have high levels of safety and well-being and that level of stress as low as possible so that your tennis can flow and develop with a certain comfort. To all this, and almost as one more procedure, he must enter a field and must win.

