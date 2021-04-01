The expat, Javier Fernández, attends the Diario AS and talks about his experience as a commentator on Eurosport, of which he stands out: “It is something totally different that I had never done before. Of course it is not something easy, if it were, everyone would do it. And there is much to learn. As an experience, very good, but it is true that there are many things to improve”.

What has caught your attention the most about being on the other side of the microphone?

Be live, try to comment, take the guidelines so that people who are watching the competition also enjoy. That absolutely everything is not being discussed, because many times on a visual level you have to enjoy what you are seeing. It is a complicated facet, it is a matter of getting used to it.

There are also nerves in a booth, on television.

It is more relaxed, it is not the same as competing (laughs). When you see a skater you know go out, you want them to do it well. Above all, when you see a participant from the Spanish team, there are always those nerves of wanting to comment on it well. To give information to people who watch it from home so that they understand this sport that is so complex.

What is the best moment of your professional career?

I have had many. For example, the times that I have won a medal, when I won my first World Championship, when I got the medal of the Olympics … Memorable moments in my career that I really appreciate. But there have also been many experiences that cannot be forgotten and it is difficult to choose just one.

He has made his way in the profession, in figure skating. Do you see it like this?

I want to believe that this is the case, that the time that I have been competing, appearing in the media and at events, can encourage boys and girls to want to start skating. Also to promote the fact of generating more ice rinks, more aid for these athletes. These are things that I have in mind, I hope this sport continues to evolve. Now the facet that we have to take is to continue supporting him and to put our grain of sand.

Looking ahead, what projects do you have in mind?

We have a lot of things planned regarding what we want to do. Teaching sports events such as summer camps, seminars, we have tried to go to all the ice rinks in Spain with the Academy that we have generated this year. I’m still involved in the world of ice skating entertainment. And more than that, I continue to work with sponsors, we are making ice rinks, we have started in Madrid, but we would like to do it in other cities in Spain. And in the future I want to start a school, start giving more classes, I want that to be my primary work, which up to now is something sporadic.

What is the greatest handicap in figure skating?

The ice rinks that exist in Spain. Because we don’t have many ice rinks, when there is no infrastructure, you have a much lower probability of finding talent. Also, there are a lot of people who would like to start practicing ice skating, but they don’t have an ice rink in their city, so I think that’s the biggest handicap.