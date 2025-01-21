First movement within the Escribano Group after the departure of its president. Thus, the Madrid Defense company Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E) announced today the appointment of Fernando Fernández as the company’s new CEO. His predecessor, Javier Escribano, will assume the presidency of the company after the incorporation of his brother Ángel Escribano as executive president of Indra, replacing Marc Murtra, who has moved to Telefónica.

Fernández, who held the position of EM&E COO since 2014has more than 20 years of experience in the defense sector, having held management positions in prominent engineering companies within the industry.

EM&E is a group specialized in defense and security and is the first private shareholder of Indra, with 14.3% of its shareholding, only behind the Sociedad Estado de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), which has 28%. With a turnover exceeding 300 million euros last 2024 and a gross result (ebitda) of more than 100 million, EM&E has gone from being a small machining workshop to a leading company in the defense and security sector both nationally and internationally. Currently, it has more than 1,300 professionals and centers in Madrid, Huesca, Valencia, Asturias, Córdoba and Cádiz.

In the company’s official statement announcing the promotion of Javier Escribano as the new president of the group, it is stated that the group «will continue in line with its strategic plan and will continue with the development of the defense programs in which it is immersed, contributing to the strengthening of the Spanish industrial fabric and positioning Spain as a global reference for defense and security.”