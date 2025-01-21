Javier Escribano, CEO of Escribano Mechanical & Engineering of (EM&E Group), will assume the presidency of the group with full executive functions following the recent appointment of his brother Ángel as executive president of Indra. In this way, Ángel Escribano abandons all his functions as president of EM&E Group. At the same time, Fernando Fernández, director of operations of the company for more than ten years, will become the new CEO of the company.

According to EM&E Group sources, Fernández has more than 20 years in the defense sector, after holding management positions in several leading engineering companies in the sector. It also informs, through a statement, that, under the leadership of the Escribano brothers, the group has carried out a constant investment in productive capacities and R&D, as well as a strong increase in job creation, currently counting with more than 1,300 professionals. Besides, “the company has been characterized by public-private collaboration, territorial cohesion and its commitment to the internationalization of the Spanish defense industry”They point out from the group. In fact, EM&E Group, in a unique case in the sector, began competing in the international market before carrying out its foray into Spain.

Javier Escribano plans to continue the company’s business growth strategy. Thus, EM&E Group will work as before on the defense programs in which it is immersed, “contributing to the strengthening of the Spanish industrial fabric and positioning Spain as a global reference for defense and security,” according to the same statement.

EM&E Group is Indra’s largest private shareholder, with 14.3% of its shareholding, only behind SEPI. With a turnover of more than 300 million euros in 2024 and an EBITDA of more than 100 million, “EM&E has gone from being a small machining workshop to a leading company in the defense and security sector both nationally and internationally”indicate from the group.