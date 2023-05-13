Javier Echevarria breaks the fourth wall and begins the work Amor y dolor as a game that ends up being a group therapy. “No one can be the same after the pandemic. The main duel is with the pre-pandemic being, but nobody wants to talk about that ”.

In it juliet theater, from Thursday to Sunday, the actor and psychologist talks about isolation, mourning after the breakup of a long relationship and the bond with the mother. He himself has collected photos and videos that he projects onto the stage. “It is difficult in Peru to distinguish what is the product of the pandemic, and what is the product of the political crisis because everything has been a huge combo (smiles).”

In the midst of the crisis, the Peruvian theater has survived, says Echevarría. “It is a miracle because the people who go do not reach 1%. I was in Mexico for work and I said: ‘The billboard in Lima is bigger with less public.’ So we are crazy.”

—In the work you talk about “rebirth”, but also about recognizing that there are sequels, right?

—Yes, the historical wounds of a country are one thing —it is said that they are healed in the third generation— but the individual ones are another thing. Are we going to die leaving the next generations to cure it? That makes no sense. It is better to evaluate our life.

—You return to the theater to pay tribute to your mother and you say that at the age of 40 you recognized that there was a bond that you had not healed.

“It’s just that I hadn’t realised. My relationship was good, but it didn’t have the quality it has now, we’ve been in crazy love for many years, I love spending time with her. There is no longer that “I have to go because she is my mom and I have to comply.” It is wonderful to feel that there is a bond where there is nothing pending. The day my mom leaves, I’m going to miss her a lot. but there is nothing left of: “I would have liked to do, say.” Everything is resolved.

—Is it true that men are more resistant to recovering these ties?

-Yeah. In this pandemic, men have broken down psychologically more than women. The women wept all over and then got up. Men have not been able to and there is much more resistance to going to therapy. In the end it will be a pressure cooker.

—In the work you also tell how you faced isolation, the closing of theaters and Zoom. At what point do you stop ‘rowing’?

—I was in a state of hyperproductivity and trying to help where I could, that I was also blocked. Vizcarra made the announcement and within a minute I was already meeting with my team to see what we were going to do. The political crisis knocked me down more than the pandemic. At the end of 2020 I collapsed emotionally and physically, my voice went out on July 30, 2021, the day after Bellido’s appointment. August was the worst month at a professional level in my entire history since I have the company.

– What would be the great therapy that Peru needs?

—Well, if we have to summarize, it is the problem of empathy. Sometimes we see the other as our enemy and we divide the country more and more. And the political leaders, who should be an example for reconciliation, polarize even more. A country that fights with its memory is a country that suffers from a lack of empathy. We would have to do this therapy to look at our past without a confrontational spirit, but rather to learn.

