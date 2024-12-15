Javier Echenique, vice president of Telefónica, dies from a stroke

Javier Echenique, current vice president of Telefónica and former general director of BBVA, died this Sunday due to a stroke. Echenique was born in Isaba (Navarra), and was 74 years old.

José María Álvarez-Pallete, president of Telefónica, has confirmed his death on social networks, where he has written a message of affection and memory to the deceased, whom he describes as a “noble man”, “business leader and friend”. “2024 began with a hard January in which we said goodbye to César Alierta and said goodbye with a cold December that took with it Javier Echenique, vice president of Telefónica, business leader and friend,” he communicated in a message from X, formerly Twitter.

“There are many memories of a year that is impossible to forget and of many years in which people like Javier made us better. The people who are closest are always the hardest to say goodbye to. Goodbye, Javier. “A noble man,” he published.

Echenique was born in Isaba, Navarra, in 1951. He had a degree in Economics and Actuarial Sciences from the University of the Basque Country, where he was also a professor. He was Director and General Director of Allianz-Ercos and General Director of the BBVA Group.

He has also been a member of the boards of directors of Banco Sabadell —as Vice President—, Repsol, ACS Servicios, Banco Guipuzcoano —as President—, Metrovacesa and Abertis Infraestructuras. In recent years he was part of the boards of directors of Telefónica, ACS Activities de Construction y Servicios, Dragados and Calcinor. In addition, he was a member of the McKinsey Advisory Council, as stated in the resume published on the Telefónica website.