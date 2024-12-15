Javier Echeniquevice president of Telefónica and former general director of BBVA, died this Sunday at the age of 74 after suffering a stroke this Saturday. massive stroke.

He has been the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Palletewho confirmed the news through a message on social networks, where he regretted the death of a business “reference” and a friend.

“2024 began with a hard January in which we said goodbye to César Alierta and he said goodbye with a cold December that takes Javier Echenique. There are many memories of a year that is impossible to forget and of many years in which people like Javier made us better. The people who are closest are always the hardest to say goodbye to. Goodbye, Javier. A noble man,” wrote the top executive of Telefónica in his X profile.

The news of his sudden death has caused shock in the business world, since last Friday he attended a lunch with members of the Basque Businessmen’s Circle, where he also met with the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete.

“The news of the death of Javier Echenique deals a deep blow to the Telefónica family in a year impossible to forget. Vice President of the Board of Directors of the operator, with an endless resume, he was a reference on a professional and personal level. Always in memory. Rest in peace”, Telefónica has published in X.

Born Isaba (Navarra) in 1951, Echenique was general director of the BBVA Group, director and general director of Allianz-Ercos and member of numerous Boards of Directors of important companies such as ACS, Dragados and Calcinorand was part of the Advisory Board of Telefónica de España.