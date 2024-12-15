José Javier Echenique, director of Telefónica and former general director of BBVA, is in critical situation, after suffering this Saturday a massive strokeas elEconomista has learned. The stroke occurred last Saturday suddenly, without anything giving rise to suspicion, to the point that last Friday he had lunch with members of the Basque Businessmen’s Circle, also in the company of José María Álvarez-Pallete, president of Telefónica.

Born in Isaba (Navarra), 74 years ago, Echenique is one of the most relevant voices on the telecom councila governing body of which he has been a part since April 2016, the same month in which José María Álvarez-Pallete assumed the presidency of the group.

Echenique is Graduate in Economics and Actuarial Sciences from the University of the Basque Country, and professor of Quantitative Social Security Techniques at the Faculty of Economic Sciences of Bilbao of the UPV. In the business field, Echenique is also a director and General Director of Allianz-Ercos, as well as fundamental piece in the development of BBVAas responsible for the Wholesale Businesses, in charge of Global Investment Banking, Global Corporate Banking, Business Banking, Administration Banking, Local Credit Bank, Asset Management, Banking in Europe, Insurance and Pensions, E-Business and the Industrial and Real Estate Group.

It is also vice president and director of Banco Sabadell and member of companies such as Repsol, ACS Servicios, Comunicaciones y Energía, ENCE Business Group, Sevillana de Electricidad, Hidroeléctrica del Cantábrico, Metrovacesa and Abertis Infraestructuras, as well as former president of the Bank

To date he is a member of the Telefónica Board of Directors and on the advisory board of Telefónica España, as well as Telefónica Audiovisual Digital, ACS Activities of Construction and Services, Dragados and Calcinor, as well as a member of the McKinsey Advisory Council.

Echenique is one of the Spanish financial personalities with the greatest experience and prestige after his management in the BBVA, an entity that left in 2001at the same time as the then president Emilio Ybarra and Pedro Luis Uriarte.