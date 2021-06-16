The Congress of Veracruz approved donating to the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) the Ranch The tables , which is located in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, and was seized from the former governor, Javier Duarte.

The local deputies approved the opinion of the Permanent Commission of the State Finance, with which the state government is authorized to dispose of the property free of charge. 66 percent of the ranch area, from 922 thousand 319.30 square meters, in favor of the federal government, bound for the Sedena, for the development of military activities.

The ranch has stables, cabins, a jet canvas and luxury accommodation spaces, in addition to the previously, ehe former governor Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, indicated that the value of the property exceeded 200 million pesos.

In accordance with what was approved by the Plenary, in the event that the established purpose is not fulfilled, the alienation will be understood as revoked and without the need for a judicial declaration, reverting to the assets of the Veracruz government.

The president of the State Finance Commission, deputy Rosalinda Galindo Silva, stressed that the property was legally recovered, unlike many others that have been returned to the former governor and his accomplices.

“The property is the product of mismanagement, diversion, theft and embezzlement of public funds and the corruption of a previous public administration that never deserves to be repeated, since the serious crimes that it caused to the state public finances offend and aggravate to all Veracruzanas and Veracruzanos ”, he said.

He stressed that the work of the Army in support of the population of Veracruz, like that of all corners of the country, mainly after the innumerable natural disasters.

“In which there has always been the institutional, unconditional and invaluable support of Mexican soldiers, in recurrent floods, fires and earthquakes, but also in oil, gas and chemical leaks and explosions, sometimes serious and tragic” added.

The request for authorization to dispose of the property sent by the head of the Veracruz executive establishes that the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval González, asked the state president for the donation of the property called “El Eterno” or “Las Mesas”.

After Javier Duarte received a nine-year prison sentence, a judge ordered that most of the confiscated property be returned to him, except for the part of the ranch. The tables that they assured him, which continued to be the property of the state government.

On March 31, the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, requested that said donation be approved, as he argued that the Sedena is an agency whose mission is to defend the integrity, independence and sovereignty of the nation, guaranteeing internal security, helping the civil population in cases of need, carrying out civic actions and social works that tend to the progress of the country.

FLC.