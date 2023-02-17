The Spanish company Eliminalia has generated millions of euros in the last decade thanks to its online reputation cleaning service for people convicted and investigated in cases of corruption, money laundering, sexual abuse and drug trafficking in 54 countries around the world.

These facts have been revealed by an investigation of Forbidden Storiesan organization of journalists that has collaborated with more than 20 media outlets, including EL PAÍS, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and Haaretz.

According to the research, Eliminalia has used a series of disinformation tactics to remove its clients’ online digital contentincluding the use of fake websites and the fraudulent use of laws to protect intellectual property.

The company has used at least 600 fraudulent websites to host ad hoc news stories that highlight the supposed benefits of its customers and bury negative information online that they want to eliminate.

The Forbidden Stories report reveals that Eliminalia has had more than 1,500 users worldwidewith more than 400 in Latin America.

The countries with the most users are Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Peru. His clients include former Mexican governors accused of corruptiondoctors linked to the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile, relatives of Chavista leaders allegedly bribed by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and businessmen accused of laundering money for the Mexican Los Zetas cartel.

The Spanish newspaper El País publishes this Friday that Eliminalia was commissioned to delete dozens of information on the network and YouTube videos of Javier Duarte, former governor of Veracruz, the majority published in 2020, in the media and portals.

The Spanish company charged $32,000 for this work from the firm Operación y Conservación de carreteras through the businessman Jaime Antonio Porres Fernandez Cavadasallegedly a friend of Duarte, who did business during his tenure in Veracruz

Headlines such as “Duarte’s hotel and apartment buildings on display in Spain” or “Duarte sold a house in the United States to his uncle for $10, according to documents,” were on Eliminalia’s radar, the Spanish newspaper said.

Eliminalia has worked to erase the digital footprints of companies fined for selling spy systems to the Syrian regime and Swiss banks that have hosted the unspeakable fortunes of alleged Venezuelan money launderers. The company has used confidentiality clauses and shell companies to hide its tracks.

The prices that Eliminalia charges politicians, drug traffickers, white-collar criminals and struggling businessmen to erase their digital past range from $500 for a website to $427,584, depending on the complexity of the job.

Eliminalia was founded in 2013 by Diego (Didac) Sánchez Jiménez, who presents himself as a “self-made” entrepreneur and author of the book “El secreto del éxito”. The company has expanded to 12 countries, including Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, the United States. and Georgia, where it moved its headquarters from kyiv in February 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Javier Duarte was arrested in 2017 in Guatemala when he was planning to escape, pleaded guilty to corruption and reached an agreement with the then Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which attributed the looting of 13 million dollars to him.