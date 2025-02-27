02/27/2025 at 1:55 p.m.





















Javier Dorado Bielsa (Talavera de la Reina, 17-2-1977), former Real Madrid player, Salamanca, Sporting, Rayo, Mallorca and Atlético Baleares, has died this Thursday, according to the SER chain of the Balearic Islands and have confirmed their different teams in condemned messages.

Real Madrid Canterano, debuted with the first team in 1999 in a Copa del Rey match against Valencia. The next season, the 1999-00, played 7 games and more than 400 minutes under the orders of Vicente del Bosque and ended up proclaiming European champion in the Paris final of the year 2000 against Valencia. Throughout his career he played 308 games, including 16 in First, and scored 4 goals.