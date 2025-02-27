Javier Dorado Bielsa (Talavera de la Reina, 1977), former player of Real Madrid, Mallorca or Sporting, among other Spanish clubs, has died today after a leukemia.

The former soccer player began his adventure in the Real Madrid quarry, debuting with the first team in 1999 in a Copa del Rey match against Valencia, but he barely had continuity under the orders of Vicente del Bosque although he proclaimed himself European champion against Valencia.

Dorado had been fighting against cancer since 2022

After two assignments to Salamanca and Sporting ended up being transferred to Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2002. A season later, he returned to Sporting to play three seasons. In the RCD Mallorca he played again in the First Division until he left football in 2009. In 2011 he put his boots signing for a season with Atlético Baleares in Second B, where a year later he would end up hanging his boots at 35.

Dorado had been fighting against a cancer since 2022 and in May 2024 he was intervened with a medulla transplant at Son Espases de Mallorca hospital.

Real Madrid condolences

Real Madrid today issued an official statement saying goodbye to the one who was a player of his quarry and the first squad.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its board of directors deeply regret the death of Javier Dorado, Real Madrid Canterano and player of our first team between 1999 and 2000.

Real Madrid wants to express their condolences and love to their relatives, their peers, to all their loved ones and all the clubs of which he was part.

During the two seasons that the Real Madrid shirt defended, Javier Dorado won 1 European Cup, the Eighth in Paris (2000). Javier Dorado has died at 48 years of age. Rest in peace. ”