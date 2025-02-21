Allow me the Bombombo Two seconds: the inauguration last week of the Expo in Centrocenter about the Editorial Fueradcarta made me realize the amount of wonderful projects around the art that the general public (or even names of the specialized) do not know. For … Remedy this column that, every time it touches it, will bring them closer to initiatives that must be known yes or yes. Because they are ‘here next to’.

This is the case of Ogamipress, that graphic editing workshop that so solidly directs Juan Lara In the number 11 of the Glorie of Marqués de Vadillo, in which it is already its second headquarters in Madrid, after the jump that its team gave to this side of the Manzanares looking for a larger space now a couple of years ago.

Because this little great engraving temple is not limited to the stamping of the authors who are their clients (as is logical, it began with consecrated as Canoar, And, over time, experimentation has been tended with new generations, such as Javier Pividal, of which beautiful originals hang on their walls), but also to the graphic art edition and publications of this Cariz, which diversify their creativity and leads them to participate in fairs such as Artesantander or Estampa.

The premises, with the torders always ready, has a space in which they organize exhibitions, workshops, courses or presentations.

Precisely there I returned last Friday to see the result of the ‘In-ázuma’ engraving folder, from Eduardo Nave, whose base is in turn the photolibro in which this exquisite creator documented his experience of the eruption of the Volcano de La Palma, which in turn became a musical piece of the musical of the Ars vocem choir directed by Isaac Diego García, interpreted right there. Ogamipress, once again, breakwaters of the arts. Of all the arts.