SEVEN IN ONE HIT
There is a lack of an institutional and serious review of the career of a multifaceted artist like Roberto González Fernández
I attended the presentation of the anthological exhibition that Est Art Espace dedicated to the multifaceted artist Roberto González Fernández at its facilities in Alcobendas. There are more than a hundred works under the curatorship of David Trullo. I got…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Javier #DíazGuardiola
Leave a Reply