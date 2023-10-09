Javier del Prado, vice president of Mobile Connectivity at Qualcomm.

Javier del Prado, a 46-year-old telecommunications engineer from Barcelona, ​​left the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in 2001 to do a master’s degree in New York and has never returned to Spain, except for vacations. He has spent so much time abroad that it takes him a bit to regain fluency in Spanish. He has worked as a researcher for Philips in the United States, for NXP Semiconductors and for ST-Ericsson. 10 years ago he ended up at Qualcomm, the multinational behind the processors of some of the best-selling mobile phones and home devices. In this company, of which he is one of the vice presidents, he has worked to provide mobile phones with the best connectivity capabilities. He is now embarking on complementing this potential with the new Wi-Fi standard, the wireless connection technology that has become the technological adopted child of 96% of homes.

Ask. It has worked to provide connectivity capabilities compatible with Wifi 7 to mobile phones and now Qualcomm is going for it router of home. Because?

R. We start with mobile phones and routers in the market retail [directo al consumidor] a year ago and there are already quite a few designs available on the market that support Wifi 7. But the connection step between the infrastructure and the services offered by the operator was missing.

Q. Operators say that, with the price war, it is difficult to invest to take advantage of technological advances and meet the growing demand for services and data at home.

R. The same challenge is found in mobile phones, whose prices do not increase every year, but the technology becomes more affordable as it is adopted on a large scale. What we are also trying to do as an industry is to find new ways to monetize the service, giving the operator the ability to obtain benefits with certain applications and services that they can offer to the user. There may be a change in model where the user no longer only purchases the phone, but also certain services, such as their own entertainment package.

Q. Does the user demand Wifi 7?

R. The user asks for an experience. He now realizes that certain things he does today work more or less, but the applications are becoming more demanding and there are some that do not work well. For example, a mobile game shared with the rest of the family on a large screen at home does not work well without Wifi 7. And like this application, there are many. There is a rise in the multi-device experience, the ability to work with any device without leaving the same environment. This places a great demand on Wi-Fi because it requires many more connections between the phone and the laptop, desktop computer or tablet. Requires much more bandwidth and lower latency [tiempo de respuesta]. If you use wireless playback from a computer on a large screen, the computer mouse does not respond well because the latency is very high. With Wifi 7 we solve this problem and give the user the ability to work with external players as if they were connected by cable.

Q. The user spends 1,000 euros on the mobile phone, but does not want to spend 2.5 euros on a professional application. Can it happen with the routers of the latest generation, that the user does not want to invest 500 or 600 euros in improving connectivity?

R. It is a matter of understanding. The user has to understand what benefit new technologies bring him in exchange for his money. With cameras they have understood it very well and know that more megapixels mean better quality. With wireless technologies it is more complicated. The operators have to explain to the user the benefits that he is going to obtain.

The user is increasingly aware of the capabilities and limitations of their Wi-Fi and their equipment. “There comes a time when you have to think about whether you have the right resources for your needs.”

Q. Why are they going so fast? Why have programming and processor companies, such as Qualcomm, and device manufacturing companies gone after Wifi 7 when the Wifi Alliance has not yet certified it?

R. Certification is expected later this year, but we are going so fast because there is demand. At Qualcomm we see that the transition between Wifi 6 and 7 is going faster than from 5 to the later standard. And our clients demand it. They want to be the first to offer it, especially in the most sophisticated products, at the premium levels. Wifi 6 was also introduced before its certification.

Q. Technology companies have justified the massive layoffs by saying that the return to normality after the Covid pandemic meant a decrease in demand for equipment and services. Can home Wi-Fi technology suffer from the same problem?

R. Regardless of teleworking, the demand for applications in streaming [retransmisión en línea de contenidos audiovisuales] or cloud services continues to grow. In the United States, many children have virtual reality headsets, almost no television is watched over the antenna, and all services are online. The demand for online gaming is increasing. Photos are stored in the cloud. Bluetooth demands more every day. Everything goes over the Internet without cables and continually requires traffic between the personal computer or mobile phone. It is true that, during the pandemic, there was a need to update equipment and a lot of demand for online collaboration services. Now, the demand for applications is different.

Q. Are Wi-Fi below the sixth generation at risk of collapse due to this increased demand?

R. It is clear that, as there are more and more devices connected to the network, congestion increases and it will be increasingly difficult to maintain the connection. Devices that are not compatible with Wifi 6, at least, and that have lower capacity, will not have sufficient access to the network and it will be practically impossible to guarantee anything.

Q. Should the user think about changing equipment now?

R. The phones, since 2019, are already compatible with Wifi 6. With the rest of the home devices, work is being done to simplify the migration without the user realizing the evolution and giving them the service they demand. The user is increasingly aware of the capabilities and limitations of their Wi-Fi and their equipment. There are already certain applications on your computer that take minutes to load. They are aware that their bandwidth is insufficient. There comes a time when you have to think about whether you have the right media for your needs.

