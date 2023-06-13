Javier de Castro (Madrid, 57 years old) is head of the Medical Oncology section of the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid. Lung cancer specialist, “the one with the highest mortality,” he points out, he knew almost always that what he wanted to do in his life was to be a doctor and treat cancer. “I wanted to be a doctor since he was 10 years old. He didn’t have any relatives who were, but I knew that was what he wanted. At the age of 10, De Castro not only knew that he wanted to dedicate his life to medicine, but from then on he was clear about the specialty in which he wanted to work: “Cancer fascinated me. You will tell me, at 10 years old, what are you going to know about cancer… Perhaps it was an influence that a friend of mine had acute leukemia at that time. He healed. As it was so clear to me, during my time at school I focused on science subjects and when I had to do some work, I did it on cancer”.

Javier de Castro tells about his profession that the stigma that cancer still carries is also passed on to the people who treat it: “Since it is such a serious disease, it seems that oncologists have to suffer a lot, that our work must have a lot of impact emotional. When I meet someone, in any environment, it is very common for them to tell me: ‘Oh, how sad, the further away from you, the better’.

Ask. And are you sad?

Answer. No, the other way around. I am serious because I believe that in medicine you must be serious in your work, but then you must also have a very large component of empathy. Now, after many years in the profession, I understand this disease as a 360 degree issue. It is useless for me to give you a treatment and tell you that it is going very well if your life has changed, if you cannot develop yourself at work, if you have side effects that do not allow you an adequate quality of life. This disease is a tsunami. Our job is to be very technical and very professional to make the best diagnosis and choose the best treatment and, once that is done, you have to worry about people. That is the part that has advanced the most in recent years. This is not about treating diseases, but about treating people who have a disease.

Q. A few days ago, in a talk, he said that cancer is different in women and in men.

R. It is so, cancer is different in men and women. This is one of the things that we have been learning. I came to the specialty in the nineties of the last century, and the specialists who entered it at that time say that we dedicated ourselves to lung cancer because nobody wanted to do it at that time. They were the number one tumors in terms of mortality, our patients died in just one year because beyond some chemotherapies there was not much to do. But in recent years this has changed a lot. All the research that began to be done since the eighties has borne fruit since the first decade of this century. And thanks to that research we are beginning to see that there is a clear gender difference even within the same tumor. I am not referring to the fact that there are breast cancers that are eminently female or prostate cancers that are male.

Q. Isn’t that the only difference?

R. No. In recent years, we have learned to give tumors surnames. It is no longer a breast adenocarcinoma, but a breast adenocarcinoma with the presence or absence of hormone receptors, with the presence or absence of alterations in an oncogene such as HER2, etc. And what we see now is that you can have a breast tumor that may look more like a lung tumor than other breast tumors and possibly have to be treated differently than a conventional breast tumor is treated. We know this because we can know the molecular alterations of tumors. And it is in this context that we see that, for example, with lung cancer, these tumors are almost 80% associated with tobacco, but only in men. In women, this association falls to 60%. With which there is 40% of lung tumors in women in which something that we do not know is happening. Because this difference is not explained only by the fact that women started smoking later. Or, for example, another difference is that lung cancer from non-smokers in women appears in much younger people.

We know that when the patient is a man and the woman is the caregiver, the care is much better than when the situation is the other way around.

Q. And this, what implications does it have?

R. In this case of which I am speaking, in the case of lung cancer in non-smokers, it often happens that it is diagnosed later because when faced with a woman aged 30 or less with respiratory problems, doctors do not consider cancer as the first diagnostic option lung.

Q. Are there other differences between men and women regarding cancer?

R. Regarding the drugs we use, there are also important differences. I am going to give you an example that is very crude, but allows you to understand it perfectly. If a woman consumes alcohol, possibly her degree of toxicity is much faster, by weight and by metabolism, than that of a man who weighs one hundred kilos and whose metabolization will be much slower. What we see clearly when it comes to having two drinks or having five, is the same with drugs.

Javier de Castro, in his office at Hospital La Paz on June 1.

bald elm

Q. Is there enough information on how these drugs affect women and men differently?

R. No, what we see is that the clinical trials thanks to which new drugs reach us have often not been carried out considering the weight or the different metabolization that men and women have.

Q. Does this mean that the sex of the participants has not been considered when designing the trials?

R. It is contemplated simply when saying that so many women have been included. Because before, the trials were done much more with men than with women. But, for example, the limiting dose of drug toxicity is not designed based on whether a woman or a man is being medicated.

The limiting dose of drug toxicity is not designed based on whether a woman or a man is being medicated

Q. That is, the woman’s organism is treated as if it were a man’s…

R. Yes, women are incorporated as if we were all the same. The differential fact is not established. It is true that there are very obvious differential facts, such as avoiding pregnant women. But there are others that are not considered.

Q. And those differential facts that influence cancer treatment, are they only biological or are there also differences marked by gender?

R. No, they are not only biological. There are differences in life habits and there are differences in social impact. The incorporation of women into the workplace may be different from that of men and the role of women in the family sphere, especially in what has to do with care, continues to be much more preponderant than that of men. So we know that when the patient is a man and the woman is the caregiver, the care is much better than when the situation is the other way around.

Q. All this that explains, does it occur in all cancers?

R. This is the model that I see in the lung, but we know that in colon cancer they are also behaving differently in men and women. We have to design the studies taking into account this differential fact until we obtain the information on how the evolution or the impact will be at all levels when the cancer is in a woman. It is evident that the gender perspective must be incorporated.

Q. It speaks in the future, that is, it is not being done yet.

R. Well, this is very recent. The HER2 alteration became known at the end of the last century or beginning of this century. The first treatable lung alteration was known in 2004 and now we have been using targeted treatments for nine years. It has been a dynamic process in which we have been realizing that lung cancer suddenly appeared in a 30-year-old woman and we asked ourselves, why does this happen to women if it doesn’t happen to men?

