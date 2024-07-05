Former Governor Javier Corral Jurado was notified today of the initiation of proceedings against him for probable illicit enrichment and tax evasion, the Public Service Secretariat (SFP) reported.

The former president was summoned to proceedings this Friday as a result of two complaints filed before the SFP itself and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) on different dates in 2022.

The first complaint was filed in February 2022 by a local deputy, regarding the request for investigation and information on the purchase of a piece of land.

In addition, in May of that year a criminal complaint was filed with the FGE by a municipal president for probable tax fraud and falsification of tax returns with the aim of defrauding.

The conduct noted is related to his asset declarations of modification and completion in his position as Constitutional Governor of the State; that is, he did not declare a property with respect to which he acts as owner, which is considered a serious administrative fault.

Once the investigation was completed, the case was transferred to the competent area for the initiation of the administrative responsibility procedure.

Once the hearing is over and since this is a serious offence, the case will be sent to the State Administrative Court (TEJA) for resolution.