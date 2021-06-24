The governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado, on his working tour of Mexico City, he reproached in a “calm” way the attitude of those who joined his administration and who today demonstrated against him to expel him from the National Action Party (PAN).

His position is given less than 24 hours after the municipal leader of the PAN in Ciudad Juárez, Joob Quintín Flores Silva, called a session to begin the process of expulsion of 15 people from his party, among which the president and his sister Leticia stand out.

“Believe me, the public offense against me, of several people to whom we offer the opportunity to collaborate in our government, cannot so much. I have a clear conscience about my essential loyalties ”, highlighted the Chihuahuan in his social networks.

“What really can do me more is to see so much indignity against themselves; I feel sorry for others to see how loyalties are recycled, and everything they have to do to earn a new opportunity or keep a job to which they would be entitled by their own effort, “said the president.

The expulsion process is derived from the triumph of Maru Campos Galvan as governor-elect of Chihuahua, where the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) managed to get the Control Court to link it to the process, after receiving more than 10 million pesos from the public treasury that the former governor gave him, César Duarte Jáquez.

This case led to a severe confrontation between the state president and the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, who came out in defense of the also licensed municipal president of this capital, Maru Campos Galvan, who, throughout this criminal process, presented more than 20 appeals to evade justice.

Therefore, Flores Silva proposed the expulsion of Governor Javier Corral Jurado, as well as 14 other people, including Leticia Corral Jurado, Enrique Torres Valadez, Alma Arredondo, Zazil Rubio, Angélica Montoya, Maribel Hernández, Pedro Martínez Chairez, Dolores Juárez, among others.

For his part, the president responded. “What a fragile time we are now living in, in the essential concept of human dignity.” In his message he did not include the names of the state officials who joined in his expulsion from Acción Nacional.

It should be noted that Corral Jurado took time to reply in these terms, after meeting this afternoon with the secretary of Finance and Public Credit, Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, from whom he said, he has always received kind treatment from him and his team.

“We have reviewed the pending items on the agenda that we built in Ciudad Juárez during his visit,” he said.

Corral Jurado also met with Jorge Mendoza Sánchez, head of Banobras, “with whom we have found a warm, professional and sincere treatment. Like today, we have reviewed the credit lines of the Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust.”

They quote Maru Campos

In this context, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, Gema Chávez Durán, reported that María Eugenia Campos Galván, was summoned – on a preliminary basis – for next July 5, in which her defense will deal with the crimes of bribery and use illegal of attributions that weigh the elected governor.

While the official reserves some points about this case, the candidate for governor for Morena, Juan Carlos Loera de la Rosa, accused that in the mayor’s office of this capital, a ‘petty cash’ that was managed by Campos Galván was discovered.

“It has allocated in a discretionary manner, more than 200 million pesos to political and business leaders, leaders of neighborhoods, business chambers, social clubs, marketing companies, professional associations and foundations.

ledz