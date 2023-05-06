Javier and July officially became lovers in “At the bottom there is room”, but something unexpected happened minutes after the romantic moment. While the popular ‘Happy’ was leaving the Gonzales’ house after giving Felix the good news, Pepe and Tito appeared, who congratulated him, but not before reminding him that his niece had another partner in Recuay. This caused the young medical student to have a nervous breakdown that left him lying on the ground. How did “Javi” face this situation and what happened next with the new couple in the América TV series?

Javier and July: from the friendzone to infidelity in “AFHS”?

It could not be anything less than the work of Tito, who told ‘Javi’ that his girlfriend had another partner in Recuay, for which his niece was “doubling”. That left him disappointed and he admitted that nothing could be that perfect just before suffering a small decompensation. Of course, it was all a misunderstanding, since in reality ‘Sebastián’, July’s supposed lover, never existed and was only an invention of hers to cover her attraction to Cristóbal.

July couldn’t take Cristóbal’s mistreatment and slights anymore, so, willing to forget it, she proposed to Javier that they be lovers. Of course, the young man accepted and was happier than ever. However, after using Charito’s chiffon a bit and announcing his relationship to some Gonzales, ‘Happy’ received news that broke his heart to the point of leading him to a nervous breakdown.

Finally, everything was cleared up and the couple remains together. Of course, Charo believes that her niece would only be using ‘Happy’ only to forget about the young Montalbán, but Miss Flores has told her that only ‘Javi’ values ​​her and that over time she will learn to love him as more than a friend, because deep down he is a good boy.

Where to see all the seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

You can watch all the seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio” online with a subscription to the América TVGO platform. Also, you can follow the weekly episodes of the series that are uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the series.

