It seems that finally after years of desire and insistence, Club Deportivo Guadalajara would go to any length to repatriate its prodigal son and take him back to where it all began, which is that Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He left the fold since 2010 when he went to Manchester United and after 14 years he could play in Mexican soccer again.
It seems that the 35-year-old Aztec forward will not continue in Major League Soccer, after the end of his contract with LA Galaxy at the end of this season in the month of December and it is that injuries did not allow him to show his best performance in the United States, so they would not renew him.
Faced with this situation, the rojiblanca board would already be negotiating with their youth squad for his return, after so many years in which the fans have asked for his return.
In accordance with david el SRgolazothe president of the Sacred Flock, Amaury VergaraI would already be in contact with him ‘Chicharito‘ to prepare his return for 2024, when apparently he should already be recovered from his knee injury.
It is worth mentioning that some time ago there were also rumors about his possible interest in returning to play in England to be closer to his children who live in London.
