Javier Hernández’s time at LA Galaxy has been more low than high. The first year of the Mexican with the whole of the galaxy was poor, in fact he was described as the worst signing of the year. In his second season he improved exponentially, even being close to the scoring title, and in the current cycle, Javier has gone from more to much less, and his goalscoring quota is not what they expected within the most winning team in the United States. Joined.
Javier has scored 7 goals this cycle, however, 5 of them were scored in the first 7 games and from then on, in 13 more games with the club he has only been able to score 2 goals. A figure that not only denotes that the striker is not in the best moment of his career, it also puts at stake his continuity within the Galaxy.
‘Chicharito”s contract is automatically renewed, scoring 12 goals this year, a figure that is not very high but it is not easy to reach although he still has 12 games ahead of him. If he doesn’t get those 12 points, Javier will have to sit down at the table with the club’s board and see if he continues to be considered or his time within the team has ended. Hernández is the highest paid in the Galaxy and his performance does not go hand in hand with his salary.
