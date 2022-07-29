Javier Cercas makes a premise: “I don’t want to explain Italian politics to the Italians, but there is one thing that perhaps is perceived more clearly from abroad: outside your borders there are many worried people”. The Spanish writer, one of the most appreciated in Italy, has just returned from Verduno, where he received the Fulvio literary prize, dedicated to the memory of Beppe Fenoglio, and in this short visit he was able to see a moment up close, according to him, ” bipolar “of Italian politics, with the increasingly concrete risk that certain” proximity to Putin “, also testified by the revelations published by La Stampa, could prevail in a difficult autumn.

Cercas, Italy is a parliamentary republic and there will be political elections a few months after the natural expiry of the legislature, why worry?

“Italy is not just any country of the European Union. The fact that there may be a far-right head of the government, supported by other parties that have had open sympathies for Putin cannot leave us indifferent ”.

What did Draghi represent?

«He is a man who generated tranquility, one can more or less agree with him, but this is a fact. Abroad, the fall of the government can only be explained by reading it in an electoral key ».

Basically it is like that.

“And this creates a feeling of great insecurity: we are in the midst of a dramatic war, and we cannot afford it. Putin is waiting for next autumn to see the reaction of European public opinion. I am not Italian, but we are all in the same boat: the fate of Italy is not foreign to the Spaniards. Another worrying point of Italy is the widespread closeness to Putin, both ideological and economic, not only of the political class, but also of the entrepreneurial one ”.

How do you read Italian politics from Spain?

«At times it seems a bipolar politics, in the psychiatric sense: one passes from“ Vaffa ”to Monti and Draghi and then back to the extremists. There is no middle ground ».

What do you know about Giorgia Meloni in Spain?

«First of all that she is an ally of Vox, the party of the far right. Many of us were struck by her rally in Marbella, a concentration of xenophobia that frightened me ».

Brothers of Italy, however, sided with Ukraine without delay, and his loyalty to NATO in an anti-Russian key is total. Does this aspect not reassure you?

“Yes, but if he comes to power it will be thanks to the two parties closest to Putin in Italy, Forza Italia, with Berlusconi’s personal ties, and the Lega. Frankly, it’s not very reassuring ».

Does the question of fascism remain open?

“Having a prime minister in the third economy of the EU who fails to call himself anti-fascist and who supports the Spanish ultra-right does not make me feel calm, indeed”.

Is Vox a Francoist party?

“There is a Francoist component, but it is not the main element. The point is that Vox still does not have as powerful an anti-immigration discourse as in the rest of Europe, including Italy. The great danger is that this can happen. We have relatively recent mass immigration, at least compared to other countries, and the xenophobic discourse has no hold on the electorate. But this can change quickly ».

In the Iberian Peninsula, the far right appeared at least ten years later than in the rest of Europe. Why did it get there too?

«The extreme right was born for many causes. Here the detonator was the territorial crisis: the dates do not lie, in the face of the extreme nationalism of the Catalans, another extreme nationalism has arisen, that of Vox. There is hope: Vox fell in the last elections in Andalusia, in the region where it was born ».

What unites the ultra-right parties in Europe?

“Nationalism is the essential point. There are many forms of the ultra-right, but there are elements that unite. It is a long tail of the 2008 crisis ».

Everything started in 2008?

“It was a brutal recession. The only serious comparison is that with the crisis of 1929. Then authoritarian regimes were born or consolidated in Europe, which caused the Second World War. National populism consolidated in 2008 ”.

Is it evoking a fascist danger?

«National-populism is not fascism, it is a different mask of fascism. History repeats itself, but with different forms. This time, fortunately, national populism does not use violence. The 2008 crisis has strengthened national populism, with different representations: Trump, Brexit, Bolsonaro, Salvini, the Catalan crisis, Orban ».

What binds these phenomena?

«Putin is the economic and ideological point of reference, and has supported Trump, Brexit, the League, Catalan nationalism and Orban. We can say that the invasion of Ukraine is the first violent manifestation of national populism in Europe ”.

How do you fight the ultra right?

“Many of us are proposing to create a sanitary cordon to exclude the far right.”

Do you agree?

“No. The content must be answered. The far right thrives on lies or manipulated half-truths, the goal, even of you journalists, is to bring out these lies. Trump, a compulsive liar, is the most glaring example. Only in this way can the ultra-right be fought ».