The Spanish author shaken by the attack: «Your case concerns us closely. It is vital to protect our civilization from fanaticism, which does not tolerate those who can laugh at everything “

“Defending Salman Rushdie means defending ourselves. We must be clear: his case concerns us all, writers in the first place ». Javier Cercas is a river in flood. At first he doesn’t hear the phone, it’s noon on a Saturday in August and he’s almost on vacation. The time to read the topic of the interview in the message, however, and recalls: «It is vital to talk about what happened because it contains something fundamental for our civilization. Defending Rushdie means defending freedom, and therefore civilization, and therefore each of us ».

The Spanish writer, who with his novels – dto Soldiers of Salamis to The impostor as far as THEthe ruler of shadows (Guanda) – explores painful personal and collective stories, he is very shaken by the attack on Rushdie: «We are moving towards a very intolerant and puritanical society, and it is bad for everyone. This is an extreme case but intolerance and fanaticism are a cancer that eats everyone. So you have to protect Rushdie, along with what he stands for. ‘

What does Rushdie represent?

«Joy, will to live, vitality, sense of humor. These are the most characteristic features of him. And humor, the ability to laugh at things, is just what fanatics loathe, which they cannot tolerate ».

What about your novels?

«His literature is humor and fantasy, but above all humor. The satanic verses I am a humorous book, I am the freedom to laugh at us, at everything. Man is the laughing animal, without this freedom there is no civilization. This is why it is so important to defend these values. Literature is dangerous, it always has been. It carries risks, as this case demonstrates. Because there is no literature without freedom, and there is no citizenship. In short, something absolutely fundamental ».

What is your relationship with Rushdie?

“We met twice. The first in Nancy in 2017 for a festival, the second at the Guadalajara Book Fair in 2020. In France we have the same publishing house and I remember that he had to have a meeting with the police to study the details of his protection. I have vivid memories. We in the hotel having dinner and at a certain point I realize that we are practically alone: ​​the police, for safety, have emptied the room. This was the situation. But what surprised me most was that he conveyed joy. That evening we did nothing but laugh, he never wanted to go to sleep, he always wanted another gin and tonic. This is what fanatics and Puritans hate: the joy of living. That is why it is so significant that this man is like this, that he laughs like that, despite the terrible experiences that he has gone through and that he is going through ».

After the 1989 fatwa he was forced to live in hiding and change his name. He chose Joseph Anton – in homage to Conrad and Chekhov – which became the title of his autobiography of him about those years.

“It’s a very hard book, in my opinion his best book. And it’s a terrible book because life as a clandestine is terrible. And he at one point wanted to do without it. For some time where he lived in New York he had decided to do without protection and therefore unfortunately this could happen. The fatwa, despite so much time having passed and some of us, myself included, thought it was a thing of the past, had not been canceled. “

Indeed, Khamenei in 2019 on social media had written that “the verdict of Imam Khomeini on Salman Rushdie is based on divine verses, and therefore is solid and irrevocable”.

“And 33 years have passed. I still remember when it was issued, in 1989. I was in the United States, at university. I remember the violence of the interventions of some students of Arab origin. Against a book they hadn’t read. It impressed me. I believe, indeed no, I’m sure, that people hate it The sanatic verses, then as now, have not read it. It is not a blasphemous book, it is not. All this is the result of a huge misunderstanding. It is a book that plays with some themes of religion, of course, but there are many books like that, it is absurd that all this has arisen. I think the person who attacked Rushdie didn’t read Rushdie, and that’s terrible. But fanaticism is like that, it hates what it does not know ».

Do you think fanaticism is on the rise?

«In 1988-89 the problem of Islamist terrorism did not have the dimension it has today. That was perhaps some sort of an announcement, a foreshadowing of what was coming and that changed the world after 9/11, showing its bloodiest and most brutal face globally. The world has always been intolerant, I don’t know if it is more intolerant now, and of course we also know intolerance in the West. But I think we need to preserve our ability to be tolerant of ideas we don’t like, because if we don’t, the intolerant will win, and barbarism will take over. In general there is a Puritanism that I do not like, and Puritanism is the antechamber of fanaticism, and fanaticism is the antechamber of violence ».