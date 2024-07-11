On August 31, 2023, the portal Digital Religion published information The news went unnoticed. The headline highlighted that Javier Cercas would be part of the delegation accompanying Pope Francis during his apostolic trip to Mongolia from that day until September 4. The Latin American agency Télam also reported it. The novelist Cercas would be one of the 66 journalists who would go with the Pontiff. He was not going to write articles. He had another project. He was accredited by the Dicastery of Communication and the Vatican Publishing House. Because, as José Lorenzo wrote, those days in Mongolia would serve him “to closely scrutinize a Pope about whom he is writing a book that will be published by the Vatican publishing house.” The news has been confirmed. In April 2025, Random House will publish The Madman of God in Mongolia.

On June 23, 2023, Cercas had been one of the 200 artists invited by the Pope to an audience in the Sistine Chapel. The pretext was the commemoration of the modern art exhibition in the Vatican Galleries. After listening to a 15-minute speech, those present greeted Francis. Although he does not appear in the video posted by Vatican News, the Pope did not limit himself to shaking Cercas’ hand. “The book project was in the making.” The book is now a reality. “No writer has ever had the opportunity to write a book like this, among other reasons because the Vatican had never opened its doors wide to a writer (and much less to an atheist writer like me),” Cercas said in the press release distributed by the publisher.

Because Cercas, who was elected in June to occupy the R seat of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), returns to the publishing group he left in 2019 after winning the Planeta Prize with the first installment of the saga High ground“It is great news to publish Javier Cercas again,” says Pilar Reyes —the publishing director of the label—. It is also a return to the genre of Anatomy of an instant: “a novel without fiction,” in the words of Miguel Aguilar, the director of the Random House publishing house where the book will be published in April 2025.

Aguilar has given more clues about the spirit of God’s Madman in Mongolia: “He manages to link his most intimate obsessions with one of the fundamental concerns of today’s society: the role of the spiritual and the transcendent in human life.”

