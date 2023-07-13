As a writer, Javier Cercas (Ibahernando, Cáceres, 61 years old) has been masterful when it comes to applying, let’s say, literary transparency. And as a citizen, too. He fights and fights on his own ground those who would throw him out of his land. He just won in the UK the Dagger Award for the best fiction translated by Terra Alta. His dimension as an international author is such that Macron wanted him to interview him for EL PAÍS. We don’t know who he would vote for in France, but in Spain, for these elections, it says so here…

Ask. In writing there are two fundamental questions to answer: what do I choose to tell and how to develop it. If you were president, that, what and how?

Answer. Fortunately for this country, I will never even be a janitor for a ministry. But if they let me be president for one minute, I would at least triple the salary of schoolteachers. irreversibly.

Q. Title your essay blind spota metaphor for the inexplicable, where are you in these elections?

R. The result. Maybe we get a surprise.

Q. claimed in anatomy of an instant the figure of the hero of betrayal, to what extent are they Pedro Sanchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo?

R. To the extent that they betray themselves to be loyal to everyone. And to the extent that they know how to say no when everyone around them says yes.

Q. I have heard him say that what disgusts him most today about a certain left is its puritanism. What have we done to be punished by returning to acute dogmatitis in the 21st century?

R. Man, as much as disgusting… But it is true that, as a left-wing voter, it annoys me a lot that the left copies the worst defects of the right.

Q. When do you think Pablo Iglesias metamorphosed from idealist to nihilist?

R. I don’t think he metamorphosed; I think that those of us who have metamorphosed are ourselves, or many of us, who now know him better.

Javier Cercas, on Monday in Girona. albert garcia

Q. Is the independence movement dead or is it cryonized until the right brings it back to life?

R. Secessionism is numb, and I don’t see anyone doing anything serious by the time it wakes up again. Neither the right, which apparently only knows how to fight nationalism with another nationalism, nor the left, a part of which suffers a tremendous mental pie with this issue. There is another left that, in theory, has a good plan, the only possible one: it is called federalism, but, as far as I know, it is not being carried out. For the rest, without a long-term pact between the big parties, Catalonia has no solution. And, having it, has it, I think. The famous Orteguian entailment is a Chinese tale.

Q. How many times a day are you thinking who to vote for?

R. None: my vote is decided.

Q. When ETA laid down its weapons, that is, it disappeared, it wrote an article entitled Bye guys. Shall we forward it to Genoa?

R. However you want. But it is a calamity that, in this country, the right only seems to care about the victims of ETA, and the left, especially a certain left, only seems to care about the victims of Franco. Victims are victims, whether they are ours or not. Everything else is indecency.

Q. Why does Pedro Sánchez not engage?

R. Sure? I am neither a sanchophobe nor a sanchólatra, but I am going to give you some news: I plan to vote for him.

Q. Why is Feijóo so liquid?

R. I greeted him once and liked him. He seems to me a better candidate than Casado. Of course, someone who does not speak English should be disqualified as president of the Government.

Q. shall we voxify all?

R. Vox must be fought with arguments, not with fuss. And I see too many fuss and few arguments. By itself, there is no use isolating them either; on the contrary, it can be counterproductive: in France they have been isolating Le Pen for decades and he is stronger than ever.

Q. Will Yolanda Díaz have time to gel until the end of July?

R. No idea. But it seems to me that we are putting too much pressure on him. It is natural that, compared to Pablo Iglesias, he seems to some to be almost a mixture of Pericles and Mother Teresa of Calcutta; But do not exaggerate. In addition, on some issues, such as Catalan secessionism, it should be clarified: when the hell is it going to understand that it is an essentially reactionary movement, deeply unsupportive and, at least in 2017, unequivocally anti-democratic? And, if he has already understood it, when will he say it? Lets see if [su portavoz de campaña, Ernest] Urtasun helps her.

Q. If you were president, what character would you invent for your story?

R. My answer is the same that François Mauriac gave when asked who he would have wanted to be: “Moi-même, mais reussi”. Myself, but accomplished.

Q. When you hear the term culture war, do you bring the saints down from heaven?

R. I don’t like that expression at all, because it has much more to do with war than culture. And I love wars, but only in books and movies.

