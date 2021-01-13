Javier Castrilli he added his opinion to the controversy unleashed after the elimination of River in Brazil, where he was left out of the final despite beating Palmeiras 2-0. The experienced former Argentine referee pointed against the VAR and noticed a particular use of the technological element in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores.

“What hurts the most is that River is not left out for Palmeiras. River is eliminated by the VAR. There is no other reading. There are objective elements to say that there was a clear overt predisposition to find the needle in the haystack and all the elements that would not benefit River “, began the explosive analysis of the Sheriff on ESPN F12.

After a very spicy start, the refereeing specialist put the magnifying glass on the play that led to the third goal for Nuñez’s team, later canceled, which at that time equaled the series: “Borré is coming out. With what visual acuity, and from all the senses, can you determine that Pérez was the last to touch the ball? Beyond that later another image can show you that, indeed, it was Enzo Pérez who finally touched it. By chance he hits him on the left calf and the ball carries a forward stroke. The Colombian, who comes from an advanced position, takes the pass and falls into a punishable offside. Remember that offside in itself is not punishable. But in this case, there is an objective element ”.

The Sheriff awarded River’s elimination to the VAR.

On the other hand, Castrilli stopped at the match referee and was blunt: “I want to separate Ostojich from Nicolas Gallo, responsible for everything that happened last night in the last quarter of an hour of the game. Although anyway, the referee loses the game. His debacle begins after annulling the penalty that he had previously seen and given. Then he realizes that Suarez really invented it and there the game falls to him. It begins to sanction non-existent things, offenses in attack for example. Ostojich leaves the game. I had more desire and desperation to finish the game than the Palmeiras players themselves.

Finally, the former referee concluded his remarks by reaffirming that, beyond the fact that the off-side of the controversy was well sanctioned, there was a constant intention to harm River by the aforementioned Nicolás Gallo, Colombian arbitrator responsible for the application of VAR technology.