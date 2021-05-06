Javier Cámara (Albelda de Iregua, 1967) has long shown that his career has no limits. From the first ‘Torrente’ to Almodóvar, from ‘The Young Pope’ to ‘Narcos’, the actor from La Rioja, winner of two Goyas, takes risks with characters such as Héctor Abad from ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’, a doctor and activist in Colombia killed by the paramilitaries in 1987 and remembered twenty years later by his son Héctor Abad Faciolince in a novel that Fernando Trueba has brought to the screen. The Paisa accent did not scare Cámara as much as the challenge of respecting the legacy of humanity of a good and committed father, who they continue to forget in his country.

-Goodness is not trading higher.

-Not. It’s not salable, I think Billy Wilder said it: good people don’t take people to the movies. Claiming the goodness with which you are falling is the most opportune thing to do. Suddenly, we are reeling as a democracy and as a society. There are those who are shaking the foundations of what we have achieved. Please, let someone come with discretion and moderation and speak from a place that we all understand and trust. Nor is everything so bad, there are many people who put on the mask, not all of them party or go smoking on the street. We must remember that there is civility, what happens is that some actors and politicians have the microphone and not them.

– Hector Abad was killed for being good?

-Because he was telling truths that hurt the powers that be. In Colombia there has been a war for many years. Those on the right accused him of being a communist and those on the left called him a bourgeois and well-thought-out. He was a doctor, but he couldn’t help saying what was going on. That is why the powerful, even the Church, blocked him. Forty years later, we had serious problems to be able to shoot in a church in Medellín. In fact, the Bishopric refused to offer us a venue and we couldn’t shoot in the city. Hector’s widow, who is 94 years old, was a direct family of the archbishop at the time. He tried to make things easier for us but it was impossible. We shot in a deconsecrated church in Bogotá, the only one in all of Colombia. Héctor continues to hurt them so many years later.

-He was a strong defender of public health.

-Yes, a very current message with so many ignorant deniers. If you listen to the scientists or go to the emergency room, it is easy to see reality. There is much interest in that nobody is right, an absurdity. Sometimes I think that the intellectuals are under the tables in your house waiting for this to happen. There are a few brave people who remind you that cayucos keep coming and that people are supportive and helpful at the food banks. But, I repeat, they don’t have the mic in this social media time.

-‘The forgetfulness that we will be ‘is a reciprocal love story between a father and a son. You did not live that idyll with your father, who had prepared a farmer’s destiny for you.

-Which adolescent son is not in a different galaxy than his father’s? When I read the book I was moved because it portrayed a paradise in which I had not been. My father went to play the saxophone for several months every summer, because the farmer’s salary could fly if a storm fell and goodbye the harvest. He was an affectionate but stern, country guy. I imagine that I had dreamed of another reality. When I read ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ I was envious. And I thought that it had to serve me to educate my children and be a better person. He read phrases like “if you want your child to be good, make him happy; if you want him to be better, make him happier »… It seems like Paulo Coelho, but love is what moves mountains.

-In Colombia the cinemas are still closed and they cannot see the film.

-A bitch, although I think they open in a couple of weeks. Spain is one of the few countries that we have bet on culture and maintains open cinemas and theaters. Culture has saved me during confinement. There are times when you need to take refuge in fiction. I do not want to frivolize because there are people who have had a very bad time in these months, but we have all been hit by moments of fragility and uncertainty.

Javier Cámara in ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’, which alternates between color and black and white in his photography.

-Do you remember a specific moment?

-I remember one day when I started to feel bad and had to go down to the garage to sit in the car alone and put on Radio 3. I stayed there, surrounded by the neighbors’ cars, and breathed. From there I got worried. I thought I could forget about reality and turn off the news. I took refuge in music, books and series. Yes, music saved me.

-His character from ‘Vamos Juan’, which will have a third season, is at this rate the only politician who will like us.

-Yes, in this third season I hope to show that he is not only a rogue, a survivor. Right now, just to be in the reality of politics Juan Carrasco would have to bite and defend himself like a cat belly up. In the networks they tell me that if Juan Carrasco were to stand in the elections, he would really get a seat. And I don’t doubt it. Spain and the world are full of Juanes Carrasco.