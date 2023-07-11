Javier Bardem will be part of the cast of the Apple Studios film dedicated to Formula One, still without an official name, in which he will star Brad Pitt.

As reported by the specialized media Deadline on Monday, the Spanish actor will work hand in hand with the director and producer of the film Joseph Kosinski, responsible for titles such as “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022).

The film also has among its cast actors such as Damson Idris (“Snowfall”, 2017), the recent Oscar nominee Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”, 2022) and Tobias Menzies (Casino Royale, 2006).

The story, based on the main international motorsport competition, will follow the life of a former driver played by Brad Pitt who returns to the sport with a fictional team called APXGP.

So far it has been revealed that Idris will be the protagonist’s teammate, but details about the role he will have have not yet been released. Javier Bardem in the film

The film is being made in collaboration with the Formula One and is produced by seven-time racing champion Lewis Hamilton, through his film and television production house Dawn Apollo Films.

The filming, which began a week ago, includes among its scenes the British Grand Prix which took place on July 9 at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, England.

2023 has been a year of highly anticipated releases of which Javier Bardemhusband of Penélope Cruz, has been part of it.

The Canarian actor recently presented his work as King Triton in Disney’s live action film “The Little Mermaid”, based on the 1989 animated version and is now preparing for the premiere of the second part of the science fiction film ” Dune”, by Denis Villeneuve, scheduled for November.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp