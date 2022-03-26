Javier Bardem enters the penthouse of a Hollywood hotel. The actor wears jeans and a black T-shirt. He spent some time in the morning at the gym and he looks relaxed. He is more concerned with the nonchalance with which Los Angeles is taking the pandemic, as if it were a thing of the past, than the possibility of winning his second Oscar on Sunday night. “I have not prepared any speech because it does not make any sense although there will come a point where I will take a napkin and write four points… It is Penelope [Cruz, su pareja] the one who has to prepare a speech, but is refusing”, joked the nominee for Ser los Ricardos. “If you have to dream… you have to dream of her,” he adds in a meeting with the Spanish press hours before the gala. “She is very excited, nervous,” said the actor of her partner, who will land in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Bardem has echoed industry rumors that have been buzzing all week. There is nothing defined in the category of Best Actress, where Cruz is competing for Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, alongside Jessica Chastain, who has won recognition from the actors’ union for her performance in Los ojos de Tammy Faye. “It is an unpredictable category. That makes it very exciting. No one has any idea who can win. That means that Penelope is going to have a worse time than me, that I am very calm, “said Bardem, who won his first statuette 14 years ago for embodying the unforgettable psychopath of No country for old menby the Coen brothers.

If the “accident” happens, as he himself calls his eventual triumph, Bardem is clear that he will dedicate his words to his mother, Pilar Bardem, who died in July of last year at the age of 82. “Over here it is, it hasn’t gone away,” he says, pointing above his head.

The actor, who has been nominated four times for the award, has returned to the sensations of that night of February 24, 2008 after hearing his name. “I remember when I got up there I didn’t breathe. You don’t realize you’re there. It’s all so overwhelming… Especially that audience full of people you’ve followed, respected, admired and been inspired by for so many years. That is more important than winning the doll”. More than a decade later, Bardem, who comes from a family of artists, speaks of the path blazed by others that he and Penelope have followed. “We are heirs to Buñuel, Almodóvar, Banderas…”, he affirms. He also mentions his uncle, writer-director Juan Antonio Bardem, a 1959 Academy Award nominee for The revenge. “She couldn’t come to the ceremony because she didn’t have a passport,” Bardem said. He has also had words of gratitude for the Catalan director Bigas Luna. “We love him so much, we owe him the race. Yes Ham Ham It would have been in the hands of another person, I don’t know if we would have dedicated ourselves to this”.

This morning was a relaxed meeting. The campaigns to win the prize closed days ago and the names of the winners are already in the envelopes waiting to be revealed. The pandemic has forced an unusual promotion of telematic interviews via Zoom of be the RicardosAaron Sorkin’s portrait of two legendary American television figures of the 1960s, Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz, a Cuban-American artist played by Bardem.

The actor seems relieved to finally be able to see ahead. He has a long shoot on the horizon, from July to December, of the second part of dunes of the Canadian Denis Villenueve. “Working with him are one of those gifts that life gives. He is such a creative guy and so much fun. He has creative energy all the time,” he says of the filmmaker, who is nominated in the directing category for the first installment of the sci-fi classic. And speaking of dreams and admiration, he confesses that he hopes to finally work with Steven Spielberg, a filmmaker who obsessively took him to movie theaters during his youth to see ET the alien. The pandemic killed the possibility. Both were already working on the monumental Cortés project. “It was eleven years of work and two weeks were shot. He had an impressive look”, he assures. If there’s one thing in Hollywood, it’s second chances. “Whenever I see Spielberg I tell him,” he concludes.