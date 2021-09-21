Almost twenty years ago, Fernando León and Javier Bardem told us the fable of the cicada and the ant in ‘Mondays in the sun’. “What a son of a bitch the ant!” Concluded that unemployed victim of industrial reconversion, dissatisfied with the moral of a fable that praised hard work, although he did not say what happens when you are born a cicada without a speculative soul. Actor and director come together again in ‘The good patron’, a competition in San Sebastián, which can be seen as the dark reverse of ‘Mondays in the sun’. Its protagonists are no longer victims of industrial reconversion, but employees of a scale company in a provincial city at the mercy of the owner, played by a captivating Javier Bardem.

Video.



Trailer of ‘The good boss’.



With a nasal voice and graying hair, as if he had just been dressed in Cortefiel and with a certain old-fashioned air aboard a Jaguar already a few years old, Don Julio Blanco is about to receive the award for business excellence awarded by the regional government and by the competing three companies. A commission must visit White Scales and certify that, indeed, harmony reigns among its workers and the values ​​that this employer who calls his employees the children he did not have painted at the entrance of the factory prevail: effort, balance and fidelity. With a very bad feeling, Fernando León welcomes the company with a fence very similar to the entrance door to the Auschwitz concentration camp, crowned by the notorious ‘Arbeit macht frei’, work will set you free.

‘The Good Patron’, which will hit theaters on October 15, portrays a model of businessman who acts as a local chieftain, a recipient of favors one step away from Coppola’s Godfather, who does not hesitate to call the mayor or the owner from the newspaper to remind them that he is one of the living forces of the region. The great theme of this satire is how, unfortunately, work and personal relationships are mixed without us being able to separate our private life from work. The protagonist, whom in the early stages we can even take for a good guy in his business paternalism, does not hesitate to meddle in the personal affairs of his workers if this is for the good of the company. He also sleeps with the scholarship holders and frequents whorehouses, but Fernando León does not portray him in a too parodic or bloody way to make him more human.

Javier Bardem and Almudena Amor in ‘El buen patron’.



Mr. Blanco will be a psychologist, marriage counselor and mediator until his employees have no more life than the company. The director of ‘Family’ recognizes that in other films he stopped when betting on humor, but in this one he has not been cut. No character is saved. If twenty years ago, the workers of ‘Los Mondays in the Sun’ were class conscious, today the workers of ‘El buen patron’ know themselves alone, without unions, and compete in their fierce individualism. Ironically, only the sworn vigilante played by Fernando Albizu, the only armed character, shows humanity and solidarity. The film becomes increasingly dark and dramatic until a denouement that, as is usual in Fernando León’s cinema, acquires the appearance of a pessimistic fable.

“A writing as fine and deep as Fernando’s is a gift for the actor,” praised Javier Bardem, a firm candidate for the Interpretation Award, who this year in Donosti does not distinguish between actor and actress. Bardem did not rely on any specific person. “You just had to put your eye and ear and recognize certain types. In a first reading of the script it may seem unpleasant, but in the end you find its reasons. That’s the fun and educational part of acting. Sometimes he seemed like a difficult character to defend and other times I admired him for his nose ».

The plot of ‘The Good Employer’ can sometimes be bizarre due to the way the protagonist interferes in the lives of his workers. As if the screenwriter Fernando León wanted to show us how brilliant he is when it comes to tying up all the ends, with no room for surprise and excitement. In any case, the Bardem festival ensures two hours of fun without moralizing taking precedence over entertainment. “Seeking power is always fun to play,” says the actor, for whom the word professional success should be reviewed. «I like to think that people are good. Success can also be being good with yourself, without hurting anyone.