One of those fashions that suddenly seem written in marble in all the locker … He has generated doubts among fans, since sometimes he implies assuming an unnecessary risk for all the parties involved: for the team to be deprived of his usual goalkeeper and for the substitute goalkeeper himself for being exposed suddenly in a game to life or death, with hardly any margin of error, without having much party rhythm, in addition to that laboratory sure that it is always the training where everything seems more controlled.

This is something that could be observed, for example, during the semifinal between Barça and Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblanco goalkeeper Musso, Oblak’s substitute all year, was surpassed at times. Nor is it that he failed in a calamitial way in one of the four chasted goals (in fact he had some stop of true merit), but he did transmit enough nervousness and a certain insecurity to his defense during different phases of the party. Szczęsny, Barça’s goalkeeper, had also previously accused his period of inactivity after a long stage as a substitute when Flick finally decided in the Super Cup to give him the starting position after Peña’s unpuncture (there has been no greater punishment for a delay that this), starring several strange exits and some sung.

Lunin played the cup semifinals as a starter and surrounded by reasonable skepticism. After all Courtois shoes are very large to fill (in a metaphorical and literal sense). And Lunin is still a coin in the air. Not in vain last year he offered an exceptional performance with Madrid, but then played a lousy Eurocup in which he lost his position as a holder after a disastrous start. And married in tracksuit. It is not very predictable.

But the Ukrainian was truly exceptional in the Reale Arena, showing safe and quiet at all times, leaving its goal to zero. With poise and personality. A wall. Without hesitation or doubts. At the height of the moment.

It is not easy to be the eternal alternate goalkeeper, always in the shadow. And it should not be blind when all the foci, suddenly, they fall one day on you. And then return, again, to the darkness of the bench.