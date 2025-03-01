All the ends in the rain always seem even more dramatic: that of ‘the bridges of Madison’, that of ‘Blade Runner’ or that of Real Madrid in this league. Because as soon as he began to flood in Seville, Madrid was diluted on the field … as if their players were drawn with orange chalk. He lacked a lot of football and competitive spirit of the Ancelotti team. And the image left was sad. Nor the changes, this time, contributed too much. Nobody knows, for example, what exactly Arda Güler plays. His involution during this season is certainly worrying. When it was expected to take a step forward this year after its end of the season and its brilliant Eurocup, it seems that it has given two backwards. He had minutes to try to contribute clarity to his quality and, nevertheless, his entrance to the field brought the opposite for his team: disorder, errors and traffic jams.

If Robert Michels said that there is an iron law of the oligarchy of which no political party or organization can escape, one could also speak of an iron law of the ex. Because it does not fail that some ex -milks marks Real Madrid as soon as he has the minimum occasion to claim. Even Morata in his Erasmus three months in Milan gave him time to score a goal this year. This time, in addition, anyone was facing either. Because Isco signed a very good game, marking the decisive penalty goal and dominating the final stretch of the match against the team in which he lived all the possible states of a footballer’s life: glory and oblivion. Reminding us that he is one of those players with whom when he rains, Jarrea. No average term. The torque tap lacks intermediate positions: closed or open pipe.

The other party left very few lights and threw some shadows where there weren’t before. For example Rüdiger, who during the last two campaigns has been for Madrid the child of the finger in the dike, was unrecognizable on the pitch. He was very slow in many returns and even at times, limbing more than visible. He suffered a lot. It seems clear that he is not fully recovered from his recent muscle injury, because this version of his is not that of someone simply with a bad day. The bandage that carries in the thigh, in addition, does not generate too much optimism about its current physical condition, which is alarming on the eve of the crossing against Atlético de Madrid.

We do not know yet if Madrid at Benito Villamarín signed his resignation letter in this league, but it was undoubtedly one of those stormy and dark nights that generate concern and doubts in the worst possible time.











