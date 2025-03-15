While the echoes of the penalty continue Julián Álvarez (There are more conspiracy theories circulating on this shot than about the murder of JFK), Real Madrid keeps the “surviving mode.” He is reasonably comfortable suffering, facet that Ancelotti knows how to handle … In your teams with mastery. In the Stadium of Ceramics, Madrid was enough for two goals in the first part of a successful Mbappé to be able to turn the scoreboard and maintain the rent for a second half in which he clearly sought to save efforts and administer with his head. The Madrid party was twenty minutes of investment in variable income, and then put the rest for fixed income, with the least possible risk, taking out Rüdiger and Modricshelter values. Güler wanted to run some adventure investing on his own, the product of his rebel youth, but was immediately rebuked by several of the veterans. It was not the day to play the roulette.

The best news for Madrid this week, beyond the pass to rooms, may be the return of the Camavinga more dazzling. The player of Angolaño origin has had a complicated season, with several inopportune injuries that cut off his rhythm at different key moments. But against Athletic and Villarreal His best version has been seen again. The French midfielder seems fundamental if Valverde will play, as it seems, many important games on the right side.

Who is never news is Courtois because it has accustomed us to excellence with that normality with which the fish of the story of David Foster Wallace They swam every day in the water without knowing what the water was. He is the best goalkeeper in the history of the team, with all that implies, and he is barely remembered a bad day, an unexpected game or a low -shaped section. His injury, in fact, is as if he had never existed. He reappeared a good day, nine months later, and he only lacked to say that “as we said yesterday” while lifting the fifteenth. If the Madrid of Ancelotti can afford to suffer, activate this “survivor Jack Nicholson In ‘some good men’. And Courtois is not good, it is the best.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers