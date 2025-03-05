Luis de la Fuente two years ago chose Julián Alvárez as the best player in the world for The Best awards. Not a few laughed at what was considered an exaggeration. “I didn’t drink, I was serene when I voted,” he had to clarify … The Riojan coach during a press conference in a concentration with the Spanish team when his surprising decision was questioned. But what at that time might seem like a coach boutade, suddenly, it doesn’t sound so far -fetched. Because the Argentine demonstrated in the Bernabéu that it is among the best. That he is a determining player who has a winning mentality on top: he does not wear out in nonsense, he does everything with a great tactical sense, he is generous in efforts and has quality. His amazing goal in Bernabéu, for the form and moment, is a big player. Maybe we should start thinking that part of the City’s collapse could also be due to its march from the Guardiola team. And that the fountain was not so crazy.

And speaking of big players on important nights: Brahim disguised himself as Benzema to knock Giménez, who had been imperial throughout the game, with an impossible bankruptcy in just the space of a tile, fleeting fleetingly to that play at the bottom of the Calderón of a Benzema escaping the Houdini of Godín, Savic and Giménez. It was a wonderful goal that of Malaga, who always tries to take advantage of the minutes left by others and as a Mapache would do with the food of hikers in a campsite: without complaining and without going exquisite.

His level puts Ancelotti in Brete. Because Madrid recovers for the second leg in the Metropolitan to Bellingham which, perhaps unfair, implies having to sit to a Brahim in a state of grace (having marked in two consecutive days and demonstrated personality during the tie).

Who of course should not allow many games such as the first leg at Bernabéu is Mbappé. French is not required to score goal in each important match that his team has. But, of course, not lose every duel, every action, every ball. He made many bad decisions, perhaps the worst of all of them being a fatally executed play at the end of the game that could have left the tie for whites. The criticized Tchouaméni, on the other hand, did completed a splendid game, daring with long passes and showing much lighter feet. Without Ceballos, the team needs this version of a more inspired tchouaméni.

The second leg in the Metropolitan will be exciting. The two teams have already demonstrated throughout their three clashes in this season that their level is, perhaps, the most even of the last ten years.