



Real Madrid crosses that phase of the season in which you can experience different tension drops during the same game. Start flying high, but before the first wind change it loses stability. What holds the team are the flashing and unexpected spark … of some of his attackers. But he fails to finish brilliantly what begins, as if he were losing bellows along the way. It is going out until it ends looking like a deflated and spoiled version of those inflatable giant dolls that are put next to the second -hand cars dealers to attract the attention of the pedestrians. Against Rayo Vallecano, three points at home that could not be missing after the prick of Atlético de Madrid in a classic ambush of Don José Bordalás, Madrid almost ends up asking for the time at the Bernabéu, dosing the minutes of his important players for Wednesday’s game, economizing efforts. The game was put with such dramatic dyes at times that it was to have ended up drawing in the discount the son of Samuel Eto’o, Etienne, leaving from the Rayist bench. It would have been the icing that this bipolar, cyclothymic and personality disorder was missing where each day looks like a crazy cars in which anything can happen.

Leaves strange and confusing sensations this Ancelotti team. He leaves the parties as the spabiladillo student who fails to maintain the concentration in class because he is easily bored when feeling advanced to others. Something that never ends up too well for anyone, on the other hand. It seems that he always played for seven plays in advance. Like Santa Teresa, Madrid’s players are capable of bilocation: in body they were in the Bernabéu, in spirit they were already warming in the Metropolitan, waiting for it to sound due to the megafonia of the El Hymn of the Champions.

In view of the distribution of minutes against Rayo, who seems that he will not play as a starter will be Luka Modric in the second leg against Atlético de Madrid. Everything indicates that Ancelotti sees it as a luxury replacement, a silver bullet in case things twist. The truth is that Croatian is sufficiently grown and in a way to be able to dispute such a hard encounter from the beginning and give common sense, fluidity and tranquility to a medium of the field without Kroos, without Ceballos and without Valverde. In high voltage matches such as the Metropolitan, it is essential that there are no drops of leads. And Modric gives you just that: it is one of the few who knows how to play with a flashlight in the head when the sparks jump and the lights go out. Something that is priceless on the important European Cup.











