Another great brushstroke of Modrickliani left a new time to frame. Modric’s inflection point in Madrid was in 2013 with that shot from outside the area that silenced Old Trafford and sentenced a tie against Manchester United when the thing … Worse painted for whites. It was the scenario he chose to demonstrate his greatness, to leave his unmistakable signature. The Madrid players understood at that moment that the often Croatian was a serious thing. He had personality and quality. Against Girona, twelve years later, he left a runway just like Old Trafford’s when hitting the ball. Lengthened, elegant, eternal, like Modigliani figures.

We have been retiring Modric for several years just because we are not accustomed to seeing someone with forty years directly directing a team in the absolute elite. And he insists on showing us, with important goals as against Girona or Valencia, who does not go farewell and that he still does not have full stomach. Because in his hunger he sends him. In fact, at this point in the season, its renewal seems more necessary than honorary. One more year of this Modric is for Florentino and Jas to negotiate with him and tell him, paraphrasing Beckett: “In this immense team we are all contingent, but you are necessary.”

Modric’s talent is like the color of a painting that no longer manufactures. You are still tightening and tightening, until the tube is smooth and stretched. Because you know that when everything is over and you will buy a new one, it may seem, but it will not be the same. That said, reducing its capital importance in this team to its mere quality would be undervalued its capacity. Because live, in Bernabéu, one can appreciate how constantly abandon Vinícius and Mbappé, untouchable stars in any other context, when they relax in excess and do not squeeze, press and help enough. The Croatian looks like a Border Collie, running from here to there, hitting barking so that the herd of white sheep does not rise through the field. With its service sheet, any other would have already resigned and be drinking pineapples in the curb of an infinite pool while pasteing a final sablazo in a minor league. Modric, on the other hand, continues to bark, sending and ordering. Taking care of the flock.