



Real Madrid passed to the rooms by choosing the most complicated path: as a visitor, by penalty, after fitting a goal in the second thirty, having failed a penalty during the regulation time and without his goalkeeper getting none in the final batch. … It is fascinating how the white team ends up surviving in the most unlikely way. It seems that it would have been proposed to ruin the betting houses and the pacemaker. But it has a survival instinct in admirable Europe. You can endure storms, earthquakes and tsunamis. It adapts to the most uncomfortable possible situation until you feel comfortable. The Ancelotti team, we have once said it, on the third day in hell it asks for a blanket.

The penalty failed by Vinicius was a summary of his year: as daring as decentralized. The Brazilian was already thinking of nailing him by the squad and celebrating him in front of the Atlético Front before even placing himself to throw it. But putting it that way requires a conjunction of very precise details. It has a beautiful poem Javier Velaza, a recent Loewe Poetry Award, who speaks of the divers, those skippers that are all impulse, torsion and technical. Remember, you just have one attempt. An excess of impetus can disrupt the entire final result. And so it ended up, similar to that of Sergio Ramos against Bayern Munich who went to the clouds.

But fate, with its particular sense of humor, wanted that in the end Vinicius ended up being the least dramatic penalty of the whole night in the Metropolitan. Julián Alvárez suffered the nightmare of any footballer: an unbeliented slide at the decisive moment of going to launch a penalty (which ends up entering), and which is then invalidated by an error of form. Terrible. Without wanting to sound to Grandfather Cebolleta, one has the impression that current players slip more than ever. Correa also drained the next penalty and there were several players who were falling throughout the game (Mendy seemed that he was wearing line skates instead of boots). It is amazing that clubs measure their players to a millimeter in search of unattainable perfection and then neglect these details that can be fatal. I do not know if it is for a topic of the tacos of the current boots or for an excess of irrigation of the field. But the reality is that the fixation on the grass usually shines for its absence. And if Pirelli taught us, it is that the power without control is of no use.

Another crossing as tragic as exciting between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid. Another unforgettable European night. Honors for a good athletic, laurels for an indestructible Madrid. How I will not love you, how are you not going to hate us.











