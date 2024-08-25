Saturday, August 24, 2024, ‘Volcán’ Universitario field. Tigres UANL receives the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The university students took to the field with Fernando Tapia in goal, a line of four defenders, made up of Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim and Jesús Angulo. The midfield is guarded by the Brazilian Rafael Carioca and the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriarán; Sebastián Córdova and Ozziel Herrera are in the open, while Tigres’ attack is represented by André-Pierre Gignac and Nicolás Ibáñez.
Veljjko Paunovic, who tried out different line-ups during the Leagues CUP, decided to try two forwards in this match. And at least in the first forty-five minutes of the match the result was not as expected.
The first forty-five minutes of the match have already passed, and, although there have not been too many emotions, there were a couple of important plays, which at the end of the match could well impact the score.
The first, a foul by Javier Aquino near the touchline, against the young Beltrán. There seemed to be enough arguments for the referee to at least consult with the VAR, and yet, he didn’t even call a foul. We share with you the tough tackle by the Oaxacan footballer:
The second has to do with Tigres’ all-time leading scorer: André-Pierre Gignac. After Ozziel Herrera fell down inside the box and the home team was awarded a penalty, the Frenchman took the ball and, contrary to what his fans are used to, he didn’t take his characteristic high shot, right-handed to the goalkeeper, but instead he launched a soft, slightly crossed shot, which Rangel stopped without any problem and stifled the Tigres forward’s goal cry.
