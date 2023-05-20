This Saturday, May 20, we will meet the first finalist of the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. tigers and striped they tied at one goal at the Volcán in the first leg of the semifinals. The series is open, Monterrey has a slight advantage and everything will be defined tonight at the Steel Giant.
Javier Aquino, one of the experienced elements of the UANL team, spoke about this new edition of the Clásico Regio.
The versatile feline player indicated that the team has improved after the arrival of Robert Dante Siboldi to the bench and that in this life or death duel against Rayados they will focus on their plan to defeat the super leader of the competition.
“I think it will be a game like they have been in recent years: even, difficult, defined by details, by moments of concentration and more in this type of instances. They are small details of concentration and we are attached to the plan. If they are It shouldn’t matter to us whether or not they’re under pressure, it’s been a difficult semester, but we’re like this and that’s what we’re focused on, being one hundred percent for Saturday’s game and looking for victory on their court.”
– Javier Aquino in conference
Aquino recognized the great season that Rayados signed in the Clausura 2023 and the records that the team broke this semester.
Monterrey can advance to the grand final of Mexican soccer if they win by any score or draw. As these two results serve Rayados, the blue and whites are expected to play with their advantage and manage the times at their convenience in this Saturday’s duel.
