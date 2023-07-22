This Friday the first matches of the Leagues Cup will begin and one of the Mexican teams that will be participating in the contest are the Tigres UANL.
The current champion of Mexico debuts in the international tournament next Wednesday, when they face the Portland Timbers on the Providence Park court.
In this regard, the experienced player Javier Aquino sent a ‘dart’ to the entire Major League Soccer, making it clear that Mexican soccer is still far above the American competition.
“At the club level, it is very rare for them to win a CONCACAF tournament, it shows that Liga MX is better, it may be that they have better stadiums, press campaigns, players like Messi that are more interesting. We are still above them and it is not about showing off and fighting with them.”he mentioned in an interview.
Likewise, Javier Aquino explained that the Tigres team wants to achieve the Leagues Cup title at all costs, so they will work at forced marches to achieve the objective.
“A new opportunity to compete against MLS teams. It is an important tournament because in Tigres you not only participate, there is a requirement with the institution, colleagues, a tournament that we are going, a tournament that we are trying to win.”sentenced.
Lastly, the Mexican soccer player recalled the day he had to face Argentine star Lionel Messi, who is now an Inter Miami player, in LaLiga. Aquino acknowledged that he was dazzled by the quality of play of ‘La Pulga’.
