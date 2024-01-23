Bad news was confirmed for the Tigres UANL after their victory at home against Club Deportivo Guadalajara on Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2024 tournament and that is that their starting right back, Javier Aquino He will miss several weeks of activity, after having suffered an injury to his left knee that forced him to leave the game in the 87th minute.
In this way, the experienced and multifunctional footballer will miss several commitments, as he would be out of activity for at least a month. Javier Aquino I would not play this double day against Atlético de San Luis and Querétaro, nor would I play against Pumas, Santos and Cruz Azul, all these Liga MX games; In addition, the matches of the first round of Concacaf would be crossed against Vancouver Whitecaps.
His return to the courts could be at least until Saturday, February 24, on Matchday 8 against Atlas, although everything will depend on the evolution of his recovery.
“We inform our fans that Javier Aquino suffered a sprained knee with grade 1 medial collateral ligament strain, so his return to group training is subject to evolution,” the San Nicolás de los Garza team reported.
Meanwhile, Robert Dante Siboldi will look for who will be the player to make up for the loss of Not here During his absence, the only player they have to relieve him who naturally plays on the right side is the youth squad Jesus Garzaso the youth could return to activity with the team.
