In interview with Multimedia Sports, Javier Aquino He was sincere and made clear his love for the Tigres UANL, as he declared that he considers hanging up his boots wearing the Auriazul shirt, a club he joined in 2015 and became a multi-time champion, lifting five Liga MX trophies and four Champion of Champions.
The multifunctional 34-year-old right-back expressed his love for colors and said: “heart tiger plus“, so he wants to serve more than 10 years in the institution and reach or exceed 10 collective trophies with the club.
“I am a player who was not born in this club as a footballer, but if you ask me, today I am another tiger and I have an incredible love for the club, it is the team with which I identify, with which I have played the most. professional level and that has given me many titles and joys”
– Javier Aquino.
The two-time World Cup winner with the Mexican team assured that his contract ends in December, but that he would be delighted to be able to extend the bond and continue in the team.
Since Javier Aquino He returned to Mexico from Spain with Rayo Vallecano and has played 364 games, scored 30 goals and given 53 assists. It should be remembered that he began his career with Cruz Azul where he played three years, later he spent almost three seasons in Spain between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano.
